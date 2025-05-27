By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

In Utah, Boys State and Girls State are programs designed to introduce high school students to government and civic engagement. Boys State is sponsored by the American Legion, while Girls State is run by the American Legion Auxiliary. Both programs offer a hands-on experience in learning about democracy and how government functions.

The Cedar City American Legion is proud to send this year’s outstanding high school students to the American Legion Auxiliary Utah Girls State and the American Legion Utah Boys State. These are two of the foremost programs in the United States today for training young people in patriotism and responsible citizenship by teaching how a representative democracy functions. These programs are taught by veterans and state-elected officials.

Participants receive three university credits in political science, and many university scholarships are awarded. Some of our previous local students have earned the program’s top scholarships. Two have been awarded $20,000 national Samsung Scholarships—given by Samsung Corporation in appreciation for American soldiers who served during the Korean War. Only nine of these national scholarships are awarded each year, and Cedar City students have received this honor twice.

Participants also run in mock elections. Those elected as Senators, Governor, and Lieutenant Governor are invited to attend Girls Nation or Boys Nation the following summer in Washington, D.C., where they are given personal tours by Utah’s state-elected officials. In recent years, several of our local students have been elected to these offices and have traveled to Washington, D.C.

The students selected by the Cedar City American Legion to attend Girls and Boys State are truly the cream of the crop. They are leaders in their schools and communities, maintain strong academic records, and have bright futures ahead.

The Cedar City American Legion Post 74 is grateful for this year’s local sponsors who help send these deserving students to Utah Girls and Boys State. Sponsors include: State Bank of Southern Utah, Cedar City Rotary Club, Cedar City Lions Club, Southern Utah Mortuary, and the Dixie and Anne Leavitt Family Foundation.

If your organization would like to donate to help send these wonderful high school students to Utah Girls and Boys State, please send a check to:

Cedar City American Legion Post 74, Box 2231, Cedar City, Utah 84721

“Boys and Girls State is an incredible way for young people to step out of their comfort zones and try something they may not have been exposed to yet. It’s a fun-filled week, surrounded by like-minded individuals from all over the state who come to learn about the government and how it functions.”