By Lori Mosley, For Iron County Today

On April 4, Trinity Dorris was struck by a car on 1-15. She was life flighted to St. George Regional Hospital where she was stabilized and then life flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. She suffered a broken nose and pelvis, and a brain injury. While there she had surgery to place two screws into her pelvis to fix it. She was in the hospital for 3 ½ weeks while she healed and gained strength. Trinity was discharged on April 23rd and came home to continue to heal and start with physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and getting stronger. Trinity still has a long road ahead as she heals and with 2 life flights, 3 ½ weeks in the hospital, surgery, and all her therapies, you can only imagine the medical bills that will start coming into the family. The Dorris family are the first ones there when people need something and are always asking what they can do to help. It is now our turn to continue to help and support them.

We will be having a fun-filled event on Saturday May 31st at KJ’s Ice Barn. When Nick Jones (owner of Cedar Bowl), and Chad Fain (owner of KJ’s Ice Barn) heard about the accident, they reached out wanting to know how they could help. We met and brainstormed some ideas and decided that a Car Show would be a great way to go. Together with Cedar Bowl and KJ’s Ice Barn, and entertainment by Muddy Boots Band we will be having a fundraising event. The car show will go from 2:30pm-10:30pm. Along with great cars and music we will have various vendors and food trucks. The ice arena will also be open for ice skating during the event as well. A portion of all sales from this event will go to the Dorris family to assist them with the ongoing medical bills during and after Trinity’s recovery.

To register a car for the car show or as a vendor or food truck, go to http://kjsicebarn.org/Entertainment/Special-Events We can’t wait to see you there!

The family would also like to thank all of those that have already donated, prayed, and supported them so far. They would also like to send out their prayers and support of the driver involved and continue to pray and think about him. Cedar City is an amazing community to live in and always supports those in need. Thank you.