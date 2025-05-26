By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

On Monday, May 26, 2025, a program will be held at 10 A.M. at the Cedar City Cemetery. The hope is that those in attendance will gain a deeper perspective on the meaning of Memorial Day and be inspired to appreciate the cost of the freedoms we all enjoy.

We would like to thank the American Legion for ensuring that an American flag is placed on the graves of all who served in the U.S. military.

Americans across the country will celebrate the brave servicemen and servicewomen who died defending our nation. Memorial Day Weekend is the official start of summer, often marked by family get-togethers. But the true meaning of Memorial Day is much more solemn. It is a day of remembrance, an opportunity to honor the sacrifices made by the men and women who died in service to the United States military.

Whether you celebrate with a backyard BBQ or mark the day with a quiet moment of reflection with loved ones, Memorial Day is a special time to honor the bravery and courage of our troops. The freedom we enjoy in America should never be taken for granted. That very freedom came at the expense of brave heroes who lost their lives defending it.

Memorial Day is an American holiday observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who served and died in the U.S. military. Originally known as “Decoration Day,” it began during the Civil War when citizens placed flowers on the graves of fallen soldiers. The first national observance took place on May 30, 1868, after being proclaimed by Commander-in-Chief John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic to honor Union soldiers. Following World War I, the holiday was expanded to honor those who died in all U.S. wars. In 1967, Congress officially changed the name to Memorial Day, and a few years later, the date of observance was moved from May 30 to the last Monday in May, when flowers are in bloom.

All across the world, families gather in cemeteries to honor their ancestors. Many maintain the same traditions year after year to remember those who came before them. Remembering these ancestors and reflecting on how they faced the adversities in their lives gives us perspective and hope.

Remembering our ancestors is important, it helps us understand who we are, know our history, and preserve the traditions and values that have been passed down through generations. Memorial Day is a national holiday dedicated to remembering and honoring those who have passed, whether they served in the military or not.

No matter what is going on in the world, it’s important to be grateful for the courage and service of those who came before us.

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”

—John F. Kennedy

“Remember and honor family who have come and gone before you, because they had a hand in

shaping who you are.”

—Anonymous

Note: Clean-up for cemetery decorations will take place on the Monday following Memorial Day.