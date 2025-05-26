Infographic

There’s something deeply affecting about walking through a military burial ground, especially on Memorial Day. The rows of headstones don’t just mark resting places – they mark lives lived in service, often ended far too soon. These spaces have a way of making history feel immediate and personal. You see the names, the dates, the ages, and you’re reminded that freedom didn’t come free. It’s not about grand speeches or ceremonies – just a quiet moment of respect.

Ahead of Memorial Day, Choice Mutual, a life insurance agency that specializes in final expense insurance, asked 3,023 Americans which military burial grounds they would most want to visit. Here are the top 10:

#1. Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia

Arguably the most iconic military burial ground in the nation, Arlington is powerful beyond words. From the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to the graves of presidents and astronauts, every corner holds history. On Memorial Day, the sight of thousands of flags placed by volunteers is unforgettable.

#2. Gettysburg National Cemetery, Pennsylvania

One of the most hallowed grounds in the country, this cemetery is where Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address. Walking through the headstones – many of them anonymous – you can’t help but feel the gravity of history. It’s not just a place to visit; it’s a place to listen, to reflect, and to feel the cost of freedom.

#3. Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Illinois

Set in the quiet prairie lands south of Chicago, this cemetery is one of the largest in the Midwest. Named after the president who preserved the Union, it honors thousands of service members with a sense of quiet dignity. On Memorial Day, it draws big crowds – and even bigger emotion.

#4. National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Hawaii

Known locally as “Punchbowl,” this cemetery sits in a volcanic crater overlooking Honolulu. It’s one of the most striking military burial grounds in the world. The panoramic views, the long rows of graves, and the courts of the missing make this a deeply emotional place. It’s not just beautiful—it’s sacred.

#5. Yellowstone National Cemetery, Montana

Nestled in Montana’s big sky country, this relatively new cemetery feels vast and peaceful. Surrounded by prairie views and framed by distant mountains, the setting couldn’t be more fitting. It’s a place where the silence stretches far, and every flag placed on Memorial Day seems to echo with meaning.

#6. Long Island National Cemetery, New York

Just an hour outside New York City, this cemetery stretches as far as the eye can see – an ocean of headstones that reminds you how many have served. Despite its size, it feels deeply personal. On Memorial Day, thousands of flags are placed by volunteers, and the sight is nothing short of breathtaking.

#7. Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, New York

In the peaceful countryside near where the Battle of Saratoga was fought, this cemetery connects the nation’s founding to the service of modern veterans. The grounds are beautiful, the setting is tranquil, and the ceremonies held here every Memorial Day are filled with heartfelt patriotism.

#8. San Francisco National Cemetery, California

Set high above the Golden Gate with fog often rolling through, this cemetery is hauntingly beautiful. The older headstones tell stories going back to the 1800s, and walking through the grounds feels like stepping into a living piece of American military history. The view alone is humbling—but it’s the names that truly stay with you.

#9. Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Texas

One of the largest and most historic military cemeteries in Texas, Fort Sam Houston is the final resting place for over 170,000 service members and their families. The grounds are expansive and impeccably maintained, and Memorial Day ceremonies here are among the most powerful in the state.

#10. Massachusetts National Cemetery, Massachusetts

Set among the beautiful, old trees of Cape Cod, this expansive cemetery is one of the most visited in New England. The tranquillity of the woods, the sea air, and the perfectly aligned markers create a space that’s both serene and sacred. Every Memorial Day, the Avenue of Flags lines the entrance in a breathtaking display of gratitude.

Two Utah military burial grounds were included among the most revered sites to visit on Memorial Day 2025:

#39. Fort Douglas Post Cemetery, Salt Lake City

One of Utah’s oldest military cemeteries, Fort Douglas dates back to the Civil War. Surrounded by university grounds, it’s a quiet, shaded corner of history that many locals walk by daily – but few forget after visiting. The small size only makes the impact more personal.

#85. Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, Bluffdale

Nestled between the Wasatch and Oquirrh mountains, this state-run cemetery offers a peaceful resting place for Utah’s veterans. The mountain views are stunning, but it’s the silence that really speaks. On Memorial Day, the graves are lined with flags, and the air carries a deep sense of collective gratitude.

Choice Mutual has created an infographic showing the military burial grounds Americans would most like to visit on Memorial Day.

“Military cemeteries are more than memorials – they’re reminders,” said Anthony Martin, founder of Choice Mutual. “They remind us that every generation has had people willing to serve and sacrifice. Visiting these places on Memorial Day helps ensure we don’t take that for granted.”