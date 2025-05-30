A 50-year-old Iron County man was sentenced Friday to serve 25 years to life in prison for sexually abusing a child, following a plea deal that reduced the number of charges he initially faced.

By Tracie Sullivan

CEDAR CITY — A 50-year-old Iron County man was sentenced Friday to serve 25 years to life in prison for sexually abusing a child, following a plea deal that reduced the number of charges he initially faced.

Fifth District Judge Jeffrey C. Wilcox handed down the sentence after rejecting a request from defense attorney Clifford Gravett, who asked the court to consider a shorter term. The judge imposed the maximum mandatory minimum sentence allowed under Utah law for the conviction — sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony.

Court records show Rubio entered the plea on August 13, 2024, as part of a negotiated agreement that dismissed two additional felony charges: Rape of a child and Sexual abuse of a child.

Initially, Rubio’s case appeared headed for trial. However, shortly after the plea was entered, he requested a court-ordered competency evaluation — a step often taken when a defendant’s ability to understand the legal proceedings is in question. That process was halted weeks later when Rubio withdrew the request and agreed to proceed with sentencing.

According to the plea agreement and sentencing order, Rubio will not be eligible for parole for at least 25 years, with the Utah Board of Pardons retaining authority over any release beyond that minimum term.

Because of the nature of the case, details of the investigation were limited in court. However, a probable cause statement filed at the time of Rubio’s arrest alleged he sexually abused a child on multiple occasions between the ages of approximately 11 and 13, during periods when the child was left in his care as a babysitter.

Rubio is currently being held at the Iron County Jail but will likely be transported to the Utah State Prison within a couple of weeks.