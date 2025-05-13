By Jennelle Zajac, For Iron County Today

Opening and Recognitions

After the usual opening ceremonies, the Mayor took a moment to recognize the recent passing of former council member Patti Vesely, highlighting her contributions to the city. The Mayor stated, “She was a wonderful council member on city council and an advocate for good, a supporter of people and community and a cheerleader for so many.”

Public Hearing: Rural Done Right Code Amendments

A public hearing was opened to discuss substantial changes to the municipal code related to the “Rural Done Right” land use policies. The City Manager explained the necessity of a second public hearing due to a “fairly significant change” made after the initial hearing: the reintroduction of townhomes as a permissible structure in R3 zones.

This change included allowing 3,000 square foot lots for individual townhome parcels (initially mentioned as 2,500) and a limit of no more than four townhomes built sequentially. He also proposed a correction to the R1A side yard requirements, changing the total of two side yards from 24 feet to 20 feet to align with R1 standards, which was agreed upon by the council.

Public Comments on Rural Done Right

Larry Zajac addressed the council, expressing concern about the timely availability of documents for public review prior to hearings. He stated, “In the case of Rural done right, the actual code is not yet available to review. I’m not sure how a member of the public could be expected to come up and actually comment on this”. He advocated for earlier information packet distribution, suggesting a week for the city council and two weeks for planning and zoning. Heather Peet then spoke, emphasizing that “Done” aims to preserve the small town, support families, and strengthen local businesses. She argued that eliminating townhomes, condos, and apartments removes significant housing opportunities, particularly for local employees. Peet proposed lowering the minimum square footage for homes in R2 (to 700 sq ft from the suggested 850 sq ft) and R3 to provide more entry-level options, showcasing examples of smaller manufactured and stick-built homes.

UDOT South Interchange Study Match

The City Manager presented a request for a $5,000 match for a UDOT study of the South Interchange Frontage Road. He explained the current “left” restriction into the commercial subdivision (Valor Hotel and Ace Hardware) was a UDOT requirement due to concerns about traffic stacking. The proposed study would explore rerouting the frontage road to improve access and address the interchange’s overall design, which UDOT acknowledges needs rebuilding. The Mayor emphasized that this study would accelerate the planning process, potentially moving the interchange redesign from a 20- year plan to a much shorter timeframe. A motion to approve the $5,000 match was made by Council Member Topham, seconded, and passed unanimously.

Dwight Hargett Property Trade Sign Request

The council discussed a request from Dwight Hargett, related to a recent property trade, to place an off-site marketing sign on his former lot to advertise his new business location. The City Manager clarified this would be an “advertising sign”, not a billboard if under 50 square feet, but would likely require a conditional use permit in the Highway Service (HS1) zone. Council members raised concerns about the sign’s size, duration (permanent vs. temporary), and the potential for setting a precedent. Due to the lack of specific details, the item was tabled until Mr. Hargett could address the council directly.

Historic Preservation Committee Appointment

The Mayor proposed approving Steve Decker to serve on the Historic Preservation Committee, filling a vacancy left by Toni Robison. The Mayor highlighted Mr. Decker’s availability to meet during the day and his role as city historian, stating, “I can’t actually imagine a better person to serve on Historic Preservation Committee. This appointment passed unanimously.

Work Agenda: Rural Done Right Language and Direction

The council delved into a work session on the “Done Right” ordinance, seeking direction for the final draft. Council Member Topham expressed strong opposition to reintroducing townhomes, citing numerous constituent complaints and the belief that affordable housing needs were already addressed through other provisions like duplexes and reduced lot sizes. “I feel we’re compromising the integrity of what the original intent was of rural done right,” she stated. Other members echoed these sentiments, sharing negative feedback from residents who felt townhomes were not in keeping with Parowan’s rural character and resembled “military barracks” or “inner city”. Council Member Downey acknowledged the affordability argument for R3 housing but indicated it wasn’t a deal-breaker. The Mayor emphasized the need for workforce housing. A discussion ensued about the definition and implications of townhomes versus fourplexes, particularly regarding density and ownership. The City Manager explained that the key difference in the proposed code was density, with townhomes potentially allowing for smaller individual lots (3,000 sq ft) compared to the 5,000 sq ft per unit for a fourplex under the “Done Right” concept. Council Member Dean questioned if the city could restrict ownership of developments, leading to a clarification that while building types and processes for subdivision can be

regulated, outright restriction of who owns compliant developments is complex. The council debated the appetite for townhomes: Council Member Rochelle Topham stated, “I don’t want them in there. I want to take townhomes”. Council Member Burton agreed, “I don’t think they fit the character of the community”. Council Member Downey felt they “need to be” for affordability. Council Member Harris preferred more research, while Council Member Dean was open to them if design and spacing could prevent a “barracks” look. The City Manager noted the urgency due to a pending annexation largely zoned R2 and R3 along the freeway. He offered to prepare two ordinance versions for the next meeting: one with townhomes and one without, which the council agreed to.

The meeting then moved to updates from elected officials and staff.

Reports, Updates, and Old Business

Council Member Rochelle Topham reported on fire department progress and Chief Cavallari’s positive impact. Council Member Harris mentioned the success of the State of the City event held on Tuesday, 5/6. Council Member Dean reported on a library board Zoom training and upcoming high school service projects, with Council Member Rochelle Topham adding details about elementary school service week. Council Member Downey also praised the State of the City event. Council Member Burton provided updates from Planning and Zoning: a public hearing on the Prime West Development annexation is set for May 21st, and discussions on short-term rental code are ongoing. He also reported progress on the water recharge project, with easements secured and UDOT approvals for crossings obtained. The City Manager reported that Enbridge Gas line relocation on 300 South had begun. Both Terribles gas station projects are moving forward, with one under construction near exit 78 and the other (near the Ace Hardware) having completed a site plan redesign review. A new R1 subdivision, “The 1851 Subdivision,” is in process near the Stillwater and Maple Springs developments. He noted the pool has been replastered and filled, targeting a Memorial Day weekend opening, with free swim and hot dogs (cooked by Councilman Dean) on Memorial Day. The concession stand will initially sell only pre-packaged items. A list of all city water projects for the next 20 years is due to the state by the next day (May 9 2025) for inclusion in the new State Water Plan; an application for funding water treatment to bring springs back online has already been submitted. The Mayor reported on attending transportation and Council of Governments meetings, emphasizing Parowan’s active participation. She also introduced the “America 250” celebration for 2026, noting Parowan will participate by creating and using a red, white, and blue city logo for the year.

Closed Session

The council adjourned the meeting and went into closed session to discuss property matters.

