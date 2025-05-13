2025 CEDAR CITY MUNICIPAL ELECTION NOTICE

Pursuant to Section 10-3-301(2)(a) of the Utah Code, notice is hereby given that Cedar City will hold a municipal election to elect four-year terms for the following:

Mayor

Two (2) Council Members.

A primary election will be held, if necessary, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The general election being held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

A Cedar City resident who is interested in becoming a candidate must file a Declaration of Candidacy with the Cedar City Recorder, 10 North Main Street, Cedar City, Utah. The filing period is during regular office hours (Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) June 1 through June 6, 2025.