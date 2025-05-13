From Brad Gillman, Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health St. George Regional Hospital is ranked as the nation’s top large community hospital, as well as Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital also ranked in the Top 20 for small community hospital in the nation. These rankings are from Premier and Fortune Magazine as part of their Top 100 Hospitals national rankings for 2025.

Intermountain Health hospitals had three hospitals ranked number one in their categories with the inclusions of Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, (Major teaching hospital category) and Intermountain Health Layton Hospital, (small community hospital) in Layton, Utah.

“It’s because of the incredible work and dedication of our caregivers and the high-quality care they provide that so many of our Intermountain Health facilities are considered among the nation’s premier hospitals, including three ranked number one in their categories,” said Rob Allen, president and chief executive officer of Intermountain Health. “This recognition is especially gratifying because it shows that we are delivering on our vision to be a model health system that’s committed to helping people in the communities we serve live the healthiest lives possible.”

The Premier / Fortune rankings are compiled by analyzing publicly available data from nearly 2,600 hospitals across the nation to determine top performing facilities in clinical outcomes, patient experience, operational efficiency, and financial health.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as one of Premier/Fortune’s PINC AI 100 Top Hospitals, named #1 in our Large Community Hospital cohort,” said Natalie Ashby, president of the Southwest Utah Market of Intermountain’s Desert Region and St. George Regional Hospital. “This remarkable achievement highlights the unwavering dedication and exceptional care provided by our entire team at St. George Regional Hospital. We remain committed to advancing healthcare excellence and helping members of our community live the healthiest lives possible.”

The study found that if all the nation’s hospitals operated as these facilities ranked among the Top 100 hospitals, 331,000 additional lives would be saved, there would be 611,000 fewer patient complications, and $15 billion in-patient costs could be saved.

“We are deeply honored to be ranked among the top 20 small community hospitals on Premier/Fortune’s prestigious Top 100 list. This recognition, which we’ve achieved for 14 years, is a testament to our incredible caregivers. Their dedication to providing exceptional care and continually striving to improve the health and well-being of our community is the foundation of this achievement,” said Cedar City Hospital president, Jamison Robinett.

The annual Premier / Fortune Top 100 Hospitals list is broken down into multiple categories with 40 being for teaching hospitals, and the remaining 60 slots for community hospitals.

Other Intermountain Health hospitals making this year’s Top 100 list are:

Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital

Intermountain Alta View Hospital in Sandy

Intermountain American Fork Hospital

Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital

Intermountain Riverton Hospital

To see the full Premier / Fortune Top Hospitals List for 2025, click here.