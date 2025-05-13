By Brooke Heath, Southern Utah University

CEDAR CITY, Utah (April 30, 2025) – The largest fireworks display in Utah Summer Games history will highlight the 2025 events of the ‘Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony, presented by State Bank of Southern Utah.’

Southern Utah University and Cedar City will host the annual Utah tradition on June 6 at Eccles Coliseum. The opening ceremony will feature the largest-ever fireworks show in Summer Games history, while also featuring performances from Neon Circus, a country band that plays the music of Brooks and Dunn.

“We are excited to welcome the entire state of Utah and neighbors from surrounding states to the campus of Southern Utah University and Cedar City for this year’s Opening Ceremony,” said Jon Oglesby, Executive Director of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. “This year’s opening ceremony, thanks to the commitment of State Bank of Southern Utah and other partners, will see our renowned fireworks show elevated to a new level. We are also excited to continue paying homage to our role in our state’s proud sporting tradition.”

The 2025 opening ceremony will again feature a large involvement from State Bank of Southern Utah, as part of long-time partnership with the Utah Summer Games. The bank will continue as the presenting sponsor of the opening ceremony, while also sponsoring the ‘State Bank of Southern Utah Pancake Breakfast’ event. The free community breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 31 at the J.L. Sorenson PE Building on the SUU campus, and will feature food, games, and other entertainment.

“It’s a true privilege for us to once again be the title sponsor of the ‘Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony’ event, right here in the heart of Cedar City,” said Trevor Andersen, CEO of State Bank of Southern Utah. “This event brings our community together in such a meaningful way — welcoming families, athletes, and friends from across the state to celebrate tradition, athletics, and achievement. We’re excited to be part of this special night that shines a spotlight on everything that makes Southern Utah so remarkable.”

The event’s traditional concert will feature country band Neon Circus. Named after Brooks & Dunn’s 2002 tour, Neon Circus and Wild West Show, Neon Circus has been successful in continuing the legacy of the country music icons with the help of RK Ford (Ronnie Dunn) and Tim Johnson (Kix Brooks). Currently touring the U.S., Neon Circus has accurately recreated Brooks & Dunn’s exciting live show down to the last detail, performing hit country anthems like “My Maria,” “Neon Moon,” and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

The past year has been significant for Utah sports, with the state receiving the bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. In addition, the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games and Southern Utah University will also play host to the State Games of America in Salt Lake City in 2030, welcoming the nation’s best state games competitors to the Wasatch Front.

In recognition of USG’s long standing Olympic ties, Utah native Bill Schuffenhauer was selected to light the cauldron as the 2025 Torch Bearer. Schuffenhauer, a Roy native, won Olympic silver in Salt Lake City in 2002 in the ‘Four-Man Bobsled’ event. His athletic career began as a Utah Summer Games participant in a variety of sports, which led to him receiving a track-and-field scholarship to Weber State.

Schuffenhauer currently serves as President of the Utah Olympic and Paralympic Alumni Association, and holds executive positions on the National Olympic Committee Alumni Association and Joint Nominating Committee. He is also a noted entrepreneur and motivational speaker.

“The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games have long been the launching pad for some of Utah’s best athletes, and it is a pleasure to honor one of our most accomplished program alumni in Bill Schuffenhauer,” said Oglesby. “Bill’s story is remarkable, with a mixture of success, heartbreak, and redemption. His continued success in the Olympic movement continues to make a large impact in the Utah sporting community, and we are proud to be part of his athletic heritage.”

USG’s opening ceremony will continue to include the noted Athlete Walk, which will see thousands of athletes walk the Eccles Coliseum track to be honored by attendees. In addition, other local cultural performers will be featured throughout the event.

Attendees are also encouraged to visit the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Block Party, Presented by KSL 5 TV, which will take place before the Opening Ceremony from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SUU Practice Field west of the Eccles Coliseum home stands. The Block Party will include a presence from KSL TV and the Zone Sports Network, KONY Country, the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple SUU departments, and other local and regional businesses and organizations.

The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony, Presented by State Bank of Southern Utah, will begin at 8:30 p.m. at Eccles Coliseum, with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets are on-sale at tbirdtickets.com, or by clicking HERE. For more information on the USG, visit UtahSummerGames.org.