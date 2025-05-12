From BJ Cluff, Bryce Canyon National Park

Bryce Canyon to begin construction on final section of shared use path

BRYCE, Utah — Construction on a popular Bryce Canyon National Park hiking and biking path that connects some of the park’s most spectacular views is slated to begin in late May and last five months. In partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, the park is planning to begin construction on the final 2.3-mile segment of a 22-mile shared use path that stretches from Bryce Canyon City through the park and ends at Red Canyon on the Dixie National Forest.

The work mainly parallels the Bryce Point Road with some construction equipment using the roadway. Visitors may encounter flagging operations and temporary delays on the Bryce Point Spur Road during construction hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To manage vehicle congestion, the park strongly encourages visitors to use the park shuttle to access Bryce and Inspiration Points during this time.

Bryce Point will continue to be accessible by hiking via the Rim Trail, Bryce Connector, and the Under the Rim Trail. During the construction, the Bryce Canyon Shuttle will continue running its normal route. Visitors are encouraged to park at the shuttle station in Bryce Canyon City, as parking lots in the park often full. More information about shuttles in Bryce Canyon can be found on the park’s shuttle program website.

“Bryce Canyon National Park is a leader in alternative transportation, and we are excited to complete the shared use path providing more accessible and diverse ways to enjoy the park,” said Superintendent Jim Ireland “During this process, we want to thank our park shuttle partners at Red Canyon Transit for providing safe, predictable transportation to park visitors.”

The path was planned in a collaborative process with the US Forest Service, resulting in the 2014 Environmental Assessment. For project updates, please visit the park webpage at nps.gov/BRC