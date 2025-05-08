From Andrea Peterson, Utah Senate

SALT LAKE CITY – For the third year in a row, Utah has been named the best state in the nation by the U.S. News & World Report—a recognition that reflects decades of intentional work, collaborative leadership and forward-focused planning.

“Being number one isn’t about crossing a finish line—it’s about continuing to improve,” said Senate President J. Stuart Adams. “This recognition is a powerful reminder that Utah’s greatest strength lies in our commitment to tomorrow.”

Utah’s top ranking is based on a range of factors, including economic growth, education, infrastructure, opportunity and overall quality of life. While earning this recognition once is notable, achieving it three years in a row is a remarkable accomplishment.

“Utah being named the best state in America is a reflection of the people who live here,” said House Speaker Mike Schultz. “Their work ethic, innovation and strong sense of community make this state exceptional. As Speaker, I see every day how Utahns step up—building strong families, successful businesses and resilient communities.”

State leaders emphasized that this recognition is not a reason to slow down, but a challenge to keep raising the bar. Being the best state in the nation means asking what’s next and how to continue improving life for every Utahn. While the recognition is an honor, the work to achieve even greater heights is far from over.

Utah’s continued momentum reflects a broader commitment to long-term solutions, responsible growth and policies that ensure future generations will continue to enjoy the same opportunities and quality of life that define the state today.