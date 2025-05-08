By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The grand opening of the newly expanded Cedar City Regional Airport terminal was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday May 5, 2025. After 12 long months of construction the Cedar City Regional Airport project was finally finished. The newly expanded larger passenger holding area was packed with elected officials, airport and city staff, civic leaders, guests and spectators. The ceremony, held at the airport on 2560 Aviation Way, Cedar City hosted city and airport officials, including Airport manager, Tyler Galetka, and was open to the public. The new expansion project included many improvements like a larger passenger holding area, new restrooms, an upgraded top of the line security and checkpoint. Also, included new concession and vending area, upgraded baggage claim, animal relief area, and extra gate. This $5.5 million expansion was made possible largely through funding from the Federal Aviation Administration and Cedar City providing the critical matching funds that helped move this project forward.

R. Scott Phillips, member of the Cedar City Council and also serves on the Aviation Board, took a moment to recognize and thank several distinguished guests who attended such as Senator Curtis and Lee’s office in attendance, representatives from Congress woman Maloy’s office, Senator Evan Vickers, State Representatives Rex Shipp and Carl Albrecht, and Iron County Commissioners Mike Bleak, and Ken Robinson. He also thanked everyone in attendance and the many hands who made the project possible. From the architects, contractors and subcontractors to the hardworking city staff and the amazing and dedicated airport team led by Airport Manager Tyler Galetka.

“We are committed to providing a safe, secure, and comfortable environment for the thousands of you who travel through this airport each year. We hope whoever you are, when you are flying in and out of Cedar City Regional Airport, you take a moment to witness the beauty and majestic wonder that surrounds all of us in southern Utah.

Did you know that this airport is the third busiest in the state of Utah. Not only do they welcome daily commercial flights operated via Sky West with Delta Airlines but they also serve as a hub for general aviation for many private aircraft, a wildfire-air tanker base for wildfire suppression throughout the region, a fixed base operations in Gate One, Fed Ex and UPS air cargo operations, aircraft maintenance, and many other industry related functions.

We are also proud to be home to Southern Utah University’s Aviation Program-one of the largest, if not the largest, university-affiliated aviation programs in the country. This makes our regional airport a critical component of aviation training and workforce development in the United States.

Soon we will welcome elements of the Utah Air National Guard Service in our field, further cementing our place in the important role of aviation development for training, protection and defense of our country.

Cedar City Regional Airport boasts the second longest runway in Utah, allowing it to handle larger aircraft and more diverse operations. It is also the closest commercial airport to several of Utah’s breathtaking national parks. We are completing a much anticipated and updated Airport Master Plan which suggests increased air travel, more added security, land expansion of the airport and an air-traffic control in the future. We have recently re-built and surfaced the entire main runway and are working on improving and updating their taxi ways. All of this points to a bright future for the airport and its operations.

Cedar City Regional is truly your airport-serving as the gateway to Utah’s National Parks, Southern Utah University, the many cities and towns of southern Utah, the manufacturing and corporations located here, and the incredible beauty of the American Southwest. Cedar City Regional is your airport!

To all those in attendance-your presence underscores what this airport truly represents-it is not just Cedar City’s airport. It is our region’s airport, the Cedar City Regional Airport built to serve and support all of us” -R Scott Phillips.

Mayor Garth O.Green added a few words about his vision for our airport and its economic vitality to the region. He commented the project as an investment in the city’s future and how it would make the travel experience of passengers much improved. As Cedar City grows so must the airport grow to accommodate more air travel. The progress, such as the airport expansion, is what helps small cities thrive and build more confidence in our community.