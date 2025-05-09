By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A Cedar City woman has pleaded guilty to felony charges in connection with a series of crimes involving child sexual abuse, bringing a troubling case one step closer to resolution.

Angelica Moody, 44, entered her plea last week in Fifth District Court, admitting to charges that included sodomy on a child and aggravated sexual assault — both first-degree felonies. The charges stem from an extensive investigation by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Prosecutors initially charged Moody with 17 offenses, including 11 first-degree felonies for sodomy on a child, aggravated sexual assault, and incest. The remaining charges included second- and third-degree felonies and misdemeanors, among them bestiality.

Her guilty plea comes months after her husband, Aaron Moody, received a sentence of 25 years to life for sodomy of a child and 15 years to life for aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively, reflecting the severity of the crimes.

Authorities first arrested the couple on October 25, 2023, following reports of child abuse. Afterward, Moody’s attorneys requested a competency evaluation to determine if she could stand trial. An independent examiner concluded she was competent.

According to court documents, Moody cooperated with investigators, providing detailed disclosures about her and her husband’s actions. She also participated in a recorded phone conversation with Aaron Moody, during which he acknowledged some of the allegations.

The investigation revealed allegations of sexual abuse, drug use with minors, and other criminal conduct spanning from 2020 to 2023. Interviews with the victims at the Children’s Justice Center further corroborated the details of the abuse, according to the affidavit.

Editor’s Note: This story has been carefully written to avoid providing explicit details of the alleged actions, maintaining the privacy and well-being of the victims.