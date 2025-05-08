Kale Nelson, The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games

CEDAR CITY, Utah (May 3, 2025) — The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games hosted a second year of Mountain Biking presented by Ari Bikes, in addition to a new trail running event, on May 3 at Three Peaks Recreation Area.

27 bikers and 14 runners cemented themselves as USG medalists, with 25 total athletes taking home gold honors.

The close-knit event saw multiple families find success across races. Putting on an impressive show, the Shallenberger family won three gold and two silver medals for their mountain biking prowess.

Samatha Shallenberger finished first in the Little Shredders race and her sister, Lucy, finished second. Kate Shallenberger snatched silver in Shredder Girls while her older sister, Jane, earned gold in the Junior High Girls division. The girls’ mom, Lara, performed just as well as her daughters, taking second for the Novice Women.

Lara, who raced the 10K track in 1:06:41.8, shared, “We loved it. It was a fun course, beautiful weather, and a lot of fun people. It’s fun to see them all be successful in their different groups and to be here together.”

While the Shallenbergers performed well on their bikes, the Sandersons excelled at trail running.

8-year-old Caleb Sanderson landed the gold medal in the one-mile, while his 10-year-old brother, William Sanderson won gold in his 5K division. Their father, Alan Sanderson took home a gold medal after finishing the extensive 30K trail race.

With a 5K time of 30:34.7, William shared, “The race was incredible. It was a really great course and I really liked it.”

Up Next

Among USG’s diverse scheduling for 2025, two more running-focused events and two additional bike races will take place.

May 24-25: Moto Trials

May 31: 5K/10K Run

June 12-14: Track and Field

August 22: Hard Enduro Rhythm Knockout

Teams and individuals interested in registering for the 2025 program year can sign up at utahsummergames.org.