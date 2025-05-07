By Jon Oglesby, Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games

CEDAR CITY, Utah (May 7, 2025) – The Silver and Black is officially coming to the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games.

The Southern Utah University community outreach department announced a landmark agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders on the new Summer Games 7-on-7 and Girls Flag Football events, with the Raiders becoming the presenting sponsor of both. The collaboration with one of the NFL’s iconic franchises will provide the Games with support to manage the startup of the events, as well as support on officiating for the events.

“It is an honor to partner with the Las Vegas Raiders to bring football to the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games,” said Jon Oglesby, Executive Director of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games. “The Raiders and ‘Raider Nation’ are one of the iconic brands in all of sports, personifying a commitment to excellence in both people and football. We are thrilled to join with them in carrying the torch of this great game to a new generation of athletes.”

The “Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games 7-on-7 Football Tournament, Presented by the Las Vegas Raiders” will take place on June 9-10 on the SUU campus and around Cedar City, while the “Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Girls’ Flag Football Tournament, presented by the Las Vegas Raiders” event is scheduled for June 16-17. SUU Football will be the coordinating group for both events, with SUU Football coaches actively working the event.

The 7-on-7 event will cater to high school teams, while the Girls’ Flag Football event will have brackets for both high school and middle school teams. Teams from both inside and outside of Utah are eligible to participate in the events.

“The Raiders are proud to team up with Southern Utah University in support of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games,” said Raiders Director of Football Development Myles Hayes. “This is a tremendous event that shines the light on flag football and the strides that the game has made across all ages. We are excited for the opportunity to extend our support of athletic programs for youth with Southern Utah University.”

Teams in Utah and outside of the state are eligible to compete in the football events. More information on 7-on-7 Football can be found at UtahSummergames.org/sports/2024/11/19/football-7-on-7.aspx. Information on the Girls’ Flag Football event is available at https://utahsummergames.org/sports/2024/11/19/football-girls-flag.aspx. In addition, college coaches will be on-site at both the 7-on-7 event and Girls’ Flag Football event scouting attending players.

Participants for all events will receive a Summer Games shirt, backpack, and will compete for Olympic-style medals. In addition, the Girls’ Flag Football event will also be one of the first events nationally that will utilize the new NFHS rule code that has been created for sanctioned high school competition across various state high school associations.

In addition to involvement in football events, the Raiders will play prominent roles in the “Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Opening Ceremony, presented by State Bank of Southern Utah,” and the “Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games Block Party, presented by KSL 5 TV.” Various members of the Raiders organization will also participate in the football events.

Since 1986, the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games have operated as the official state games of Utah, welcoming residents of Utah and other states to compete in the Olympic-style sports festival. The Southern Utah University department will host the 40th consecutive rendition of the Games in Cedar City in 2025, and will host the State Games of America event in Salt Lake City in 2030. For more information on the Utah Summer Games, visit UtahSummerGames.org.

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the iconic franchises in the National Football League, winners of three Super Bowls and four AFC Championships. For more information on the Raiders and their efforts to improve access to football opportunities, visit Raiders.com/Football-Development/.