By Spencer Rodak, For Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY, Utah – According to a report from the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Southern Utah University athletic department has been placed under investigation for potential Title IX violations in multiple sports.

https://x.com/Brett_McMurphy/status/1918329995929199026

McMurphy’s report included an unnamed source, who stated the department is “Toxic. Absolutely toxic.”

A source in a story that ran on KSL.com added that the entire department is under review after an incident that involved one sport and led to several other issues.

The report emerged Friday morning, but did not include specific details. When reached for comment, a university spokesperson responded, “Southern Utah University takes all reports seriously and has standard policies and processes in place in order to provide an appropriate review of allegations.

“SUU strives to foster a caring campus community supportive of the dignity of its students and employees. The University does not comment on the specifics of ongoing reviews or individual personnel matters.”

Southern Utah Athletic Director Doug Knuth responded to McMurphy’s report on his personal X account, saying, “Brett is a good reporter but this is wrong.”

Knuth was hired as the athletic director at SUU in December 2022, following nearly a decade-long run in the same position at the University of Nevada-Reno.

This is not the first time Knuth has been involved in a Title IX investigation. During his time in Reno, he was a central figure in four separate investigations that USA Today reported on.

That investigation cited interviews with more than two dozen current or former UNR athletes and employees, while also including thousands of pages of emails and other documents that alleged inequities in men’s and women’s sports facilities, meals and travel, equipment, publicity, equipment, and access to requisite medical treatment.

Also found in the investigation were reports of disparaging comments made about pregnant women, along with allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an assistant cheer coach at the school.

The investigation began in 2019, and although Knuth was not found to have broken any school rules, he was fired in April 2022 with 14 months remaining on his contract.

Per a report at the time from Nevada Sports Net, Knuth’s firing was driven largely by the Title IX issues.

Southern Utah also hired Marie Tuite as deputy athletic director for external relations and chief operating officer in March 2023, following her resignation from San Jose State. At SJSU, Tuite was a central figure in a number of investigations and lawsuits.

At San Jose State, Tuite was accused of harboring a serial sexual abuser – the school’s former head athletic trainer – while retaliating against employees who raised complaints.

Multiple members of the SUU athletic department were contacted for this story, but declined to comment.