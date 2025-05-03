By Tom Zulewski, Iron County Today

On the strength of a round of 5-under 67, Haeran Ryu of South Korea started the day with a two-shot lead heading into the third round at the LPGA Black Desert Championship in Ivins. Somi Lee, who shot a pair of 66s over the first 36 holes, has caught Ryu at 14-under as the pair plays the fifth hole, while Ruoning Yin of China is sitting one shot back on the strength of a round of 7-under through 13 holes.

Olympic silver medalist Esther Heisenleit of Germany leads a group of five players two shots off the pace at 12-under. Japan’s Rio Takeda finished her third round with a 7-under 65, and Yan Liu of China is 7-under through 17 holes.

CNBC has expanded live coverage of today’s third round of the LPGA Black Desert Championship that started at 3 p.m. and will run until play is completed.