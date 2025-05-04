Iron County Today

Haeran Ryu got off to a slow start in the third round of the LPGA Black Desert Championship on Saturday, but she finished with a 4-under 68 and leads by two shots over Ruoning Yin of China. Yin carded a record-setting round of 10-under 62 and jumped up 22 spots into sole possession of second place.

Esther Henseleit of Germany double-bogeyed the par-5 18th hole and fell back into third place, three shots behind Ryu. Henseleit, a silver medalist from the Paris Olympics, carded her second straight round of 4-under 68.

Due to rain in today’s forecast, players started at 7 a.m. from both the 1st and 10th tees. The leaders will tee off at 8:50 a.m.

Golf Channel will have live coverage of the final round beginning at 11:30 a.m.