By Tom Zulewski, Iron County Today

After firing a 9-under 63 in the opening round, Haeran Ryu has made a move back to the top of the leaderboard late in the second round of the LPGA Black Desert Championship. Ryu is 3-under on her round as she plays the par-5 13th hole and shares the lead with Somi Lee, who has carded back-to-back rounds of 66 and is at 12-under 132.

Soo Bin Joo is one shot back in third place after shooting a 4-under round of 68 on Friday and Wei-Ling Hsu sits in fourth at 10-under after her second-round score came in at 2-under 70.

After today’s play is finished, the field will be cut to the top 65 and ties. Right now, the projected score that will advance to the weekend is 3-under par for 36 holes.

Live coverage of the final two hours of the day starts at 5 p.m. on the Golf Channel.