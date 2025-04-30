Supporters Can Help Double the Donation to $10,000 by Voting for their Agent Giving Story

Cedar City, Utah (April 28, 2025) — Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have awarded Leavitt Group a 2025 Make More Happen Award for its partnership with Utah Food Bank, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting hunger statewide through food distribution, education and community empowerment. The award includes an initial donation of $5,000 for Utah Food Bank, which can be doubled to $10,000 by having community supporters vote online.

Starting May 5, the Leavitt Group and Utah Food Bank community story will be highlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at https://www.agentgiving.com/leavitt-group, where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives a mix of at least 500 votes and comments, the $5,000 donation will be raised to $10,000. The funds would make a significant impact on Utah Food Bank’s Mobile School Pantry program, a cost-effective food distribution point for children and their families which serves thousands of children and their families. The $10,000 donation would expand the reach to more schools and improve access to fresh produce and healthier food options that are essential for growing children.

“Helping to make our community a better place has always been important to our team, and Utah Food Bank has given us a way to make a real difference,” said Melanie Johnson, chief marketing officer at Leavitt Group.

“We are grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for providing much-needed funds to continue their impactful work and thrilled at the opportunity to double the donation by calling on the community to show their support.”

Joe Callister, Leavitt Group’s chief operating officer, added, “Each month several of our employees have the opportunity to volunteer at an elementary school to distribute food bags from Utah Food Bank. This hands-on involvement not only enriches our team’s experience but also deepens our connection with the community. We love helping these kids and their families, and we appreciate the support from Liberty Mutual and Safeco in this effort.”

Leavitt Group has been a long-time supporter of Utah Food Bank, providing a $15,000 annual donation towards the Mobile School Pantry Program at Three Peaks Elementary and East Elementary. Additionally, the Leavitt Group team regularly volunteers at local elementary schools, handing out bags of food to students in need as part of the program.

“Recognizing independent agents’ dedication to their communities and nonprofit partners is what the Make More Happen Awards are all about,” said Tracy Connole, Liberty Mutual Senior Territory Manager. “Leavitt Group is an outstanding example of how agencies can make a real difference, and we hope sharing their story inspires others to give back as well.” Throughout 2025, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 36 independent agencies nationwide for a Make More Happen Award, donating up to $360,000 to nonprofits they support. Agencies become eligible for the award by submitting applications showcasing their commitment to a specific cause.

