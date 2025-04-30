At approximately 3:30 a.m. today, Cedar City Police Department and other emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle accident on State Route 56 near 2700 West.

Initial investigation indicates that the vehicle crossed into on-coming traffic before leaving the roadway and colliding with multiple unoccupied, parked vehicles in the area.

The driver was transported to Cedar City Hospital. The passenger suffered more serious injuries and was airlifted to Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital for further medical treatment.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

JR Robinson

Operations Lieutenant

Cedar City Police Department