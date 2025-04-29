Despite having a young roster, the team finished 21st in the nation, clinched its third consecutive conference championship, and earned its 12th straight NCAA Regional appearance. According to Coach Bauman, it all came together at the right time. “We had every piece we needed to be great, leadership from our seniors, preparation from our strength and conditioning coaches, support from our nutrition team, and dedication from our athletes. The last two meets of the year were the most important, and I believe we were as prepared as we could possibly be.” The team left no doubt, competing incredibly well in the conference championship and the NCAA Regional.

Turning Points & Standout Meets

Several key meets helped define the season. “That first meet against a few bigger teams in Arizona and Rutgers really opened our eyes,” Bauman recalled. “We were in a strong position to win, and it taught us a lot about where we needed to improve. That moment sharpened our focus as a staff.”

Another highlight came at the Best of Utah meet, where the team overcame a fall yet still managed wins over BYU and Utah State. “That’s when we realized our gymnastics holds its own,” said Bauman. “We knew it through preseason, but that week was when it was really proven.”

The road trip to Sacramento State and UC Davis also stood out. “We went out there and absolutely nailed our routines. It was clean, confident gymnastics in a single weekend, and it showed what this team is really capable of.”

Individual Honors and Rising Stars

The season saw eight different gymnasts earn weekly conference honors, and several athletes emerged as consistent standouts. “To see girls like Niya Randolph , Mia Hampton , Ellie Cacciola , and Brinlee Christensen getting that kind of recognition—especially coming from a smaller school like ours—it’s just awesome,” Bauman said. “They’re starting to build strong reputations nationally, not just within the conference.”

Bauman added, “These are fierce competitors. They show up, particularly when the lights are on, and deliver. They’ve earned every bit of that recognition, and I’m incredibly proud of them. Our conference is also full of amazing talent and great coaches, so for our athletes to stand out in that environment is something special.”

Breakout Performances

Replacing multiple key routines from last season was no small task, but the team rose to the occasion. “The ones who really stepped up— Maria Ferguson , Riley Miller, and Mia Hampton —they were unbelievable,” Bauman said. “Maria was clutch. Riley stepped into huge shoes. And Mia… I didn’t expect her to contribute on vault or beam this quickly. But any time we needed her, she was ready. She competed 44 routines and hit all but two. That’s unheard of for a freshman.”

He continued, “I also loved what I saw from Kendall McGuire and Taylor Gull . They were always ready to go, even with no competition experience in their freshman year. And Elliot Bringhurst —what a moment she had early in the season with a 9.925 on beam. That performance set the tone for what she expected from herself the rest of the year.”

The Coaching Team & Culture

Coach Bauman and his assistants— Jeff Richards and Jamie Wysong —were all honored with coaching awards this season. But Bauman is quick to deflect praise. “I might not be the best coach out there, but I know how to surround myself with great people,” he said. “Jeff and Jamie do the heavy lifting. Kylea is developing rapidly as a coach and a problem-solver, Megan brings insane energy, and Kennedi McClain stepped into a bit of a coaching role, helping lead over on beam. I could not ask for a better team around me.”

Senior Leadership & Lasting Impact

The leadership from this year’s four seniors—Bella Neff, Taylor Gull , Ellie Cacciola , and Kennedi McClain —was invaluable. “They were absolutely essential to our success,” Bauman emphasized. “With 26 athletes on a team, you’re going to hit some bumps. But those girls handled adversity like pros. They flipped every challenge into a learning moment for the team.”

He reflected on each senior’s unique presence. “Bella’s chill, calm energy—people feed off that. Taylor brings consistent strength and drive. Coco is just this commanding presence you want to do right by. And Kennedi, she’s always got this positive, upbeat vibe. You just can’t replace that.”

The Story Behind the Success

Behind the top-25 finish, the trophies, and the accolades, there were also unseen challenges. “People don’t always see the mental and emotional side of this sport,” Bauman said. “There were injuries, setbacks, tough days in the gym—but this group found a way to turn every obstacle into an opportunity. That’s a testament to their character and the culture we’ve built.”

Looking Ahead

As one chapter ends, another begins. With a strong core of returning athletes and exciting newcomers, the future looks bright. “We’re going to miss our seniors deeply, but we’re also ready to take that next step,” Bauman said. “This team has what it takes—not just the talent, but the mindset.”

With momentum, depth, and a program that continues to grow, 2026 is already looking promising for the Flippin’ Birds.

