By Nikki Koontz, SUU AVP of Marketing Communication

Southern Utah University honored the Class of 2025 at its 126th annual Commencement Ceremony on April 24, 2025, celebrating the hard work, perseverance, and accomplishments of this year’s graduates.

The event recognized the dedication of 2,859 graduates who represent a rich tapestry of backgrounds—from 41 countries, 47 U.S. states, and all 29 counties within Utah. Graduates earned a total of 3,298 degrees, including 962 graduate degrees, 1,932 bachelor’s degrees, 277 associate degrees, and 127 certificates. They ranged in age from 17 to 66 and maintained an impressive average GPA of 3.599.

This year’s graduating class pursued a wide variety of academic disciplines, with the most popular undergraduate majors being general studies, nursing, psychology, accounting, and exercise science. At the graduate level, the Master of Business Administration, Master of Education, and Master of Accounting were among the most sought-after degrees.

Special guests included Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox, Senator Evan Vickers, Representative Rex Shipp, and Utah Commissioner of Higher Education Geoffrey Landward.

The Commencement Ceremony was led by SUU President Mindy Benson, who offered the following advice to graduates, “SUU is built on extraordinary ordinary days. Ordinary days of students working on their education turn into extraordinary lives of engagement in the workforce and phenomenal career opportunities. The small, ordinary moments often hold the deepest joy. Don’t rush past them. Let them fill you.”

A highlight of the evening was the conferral of honorary doctorate degrees upon two distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions to the state, region, and Southern Utah University: Jerry Anderson and Miles Killebrew.

Jerry Anderson received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts. A long-time resident of Silver Reef, Utah, Anderson has deeply integrated himself into the Cedar City and SUU community. His remarkable bronze statuary serve as enduring landmarks, embodying history, intellect, and courage throughout the SUU campus—most notably, the Monument to the Founders and the Centurium.

SUU alumnus Miles Killebrew received an honorary Doctorate in Public Service. This recognition celebrates his outstanding achievements as a student-athlete at SUU, his leadership in the National Football League (NFL), and his unwavering commitment to community service through extensive work with youth initiatives in Detroit and Pittsburgh. Killebrew also served as the ceremony’s keynote speaker, sharing insights and inspiration with the graduating class.

“Life isn’t always going to feel like a highlight reel. Most of it is made of in-between moments: the parts where you’re not quite sure what’s next,” Killebrew said. “But if you show up with heart, with humility, and with courage to carve your own way up the mountain, you’ll find purpose—and often, you’ll find success.”

Abbie Cochrane, a student graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre, also addressed her peers, “Find the opportunities that speak to you—that make your heart sing and your soul shine,” Cochrane advised. “And if you can’t find those opportunities, invent your own! Dream something new every day and bring your dreams to life! They’re your dreams—you know best how to make them happen.”

SUU Alumni President Caytee Wankier led the Class of 2025 in the symbolic tradition of moving their tassels from the right to the left side. She encouraged graduates to recognize their personal “wow moments.”

“Your biggest ‘wow moments’ won’t show up on LinkedIn,” Wankier said. “They’ll happen in the quiet things: being brave when it’s hard; showing compassion when it’s unpopular; lifting someone else when they feel small… The world needs you.”

Separate convocations for the university’s colleges were held throughout the day on Friday, April 25.