By Tracie Sullivan, For the Iron County Today

A Kanarraville man initially charged with multiple child sex crimes, including rape and forcible sodomy, has been sentenced to serve at least 10 years and up to life in prison following a plea agreement.

Jonathan Chance Murdock, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child after an investigation revealed allegations that he sexually abused a minor over a period of time, according to court documents.

The case against Murdock began in 2022 when Iron County sheriff’s deputies responded to his home on a report of a suicidal man armed with a firearm. Deputies located Murdock in a nearby field after he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

During the subsequent investigation, a juvenile disclosed allegations that Murdock had sexually abused her, leading to formal charges.

Following an extensive investigation that included interviews, forensic examinations, and medical evaluations, prosecutors charged Murdock with six first-degree felonies, including rape of a child, rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, and two counts of object rape. As part of the plea agreement, all but one charge were dismissed in exchange for a guilty plea to aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

At sentencing Thursday, Judge Meb Anderson ordered Murdock to serve an indeterminate prison term of 10 years to life and denied him credit for approximately three years he had already spent in jail awaiting trial.

Deputy Iron County Attorney Trajan Evans, the lead prosecutor on the case, said the sentence honored the victim’s courage.

“The Court ensured the victim’s courage and perseverance was honored by a sentence that reflects the seriousness of the harm inflicted,” he said. “This conviction and sentence would not have been possible without the remarkable courage of the victim, the hard work of the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, and the Children’s Justice Center.”

Evans said the plea agreement was reached after consulting with the victim and her mother, both of whom supported the resolution.

“After reviewing the case and the various options that were available with the victim and her mother, they were in support of the plea negotiations and the ultimate plea agreement that resulted in his conviction,” Evans said.

Murdock remains in the Iron County Jail and is expected to be transported to the Utah State Prison sometime next week, Evans confirmed.