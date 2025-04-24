By May Hunter, For the Iron County Today

Kyle has an intense eye for detail. He has produced some stunning art that is imaginative and fine-tuned. He is a perfect example of artistic ability—especially in creating unique and distinctive tie-dye articles.

Kyle loves to draw! He’s been tie-dying for years. Several summers ago, he asked his mom if he could sell his tie-dye at the Farmer’s Market—which he did for several months. In July of 2024, since his mom had always wanted to open a store, they launched their small business in the Boomers Building.

Kyle’s mom has a keen eye for fine clothing and accessories. These items are for sale in the store, alongside Kyle’s unique tie-dyed clothing, hats, bags, scarves, scrunchies, and much more.

Moving to Cedar City in 2013 was a very good choice. Kyle attended Cedar High School for several years, finishing with a certificate of completion! He has many friends and likes to say he’s the mayor of Cedar City. Kyle loves Cedar City and feels right at home here.

Kyle is very proud of his creations and loves to share them. The items he creates are not mass-produced in a large mill using commercial dyes and high temperatures that can’t be duplicated. They are made by an artisan—a tie-dye artist—who spends an entire day or two on each item, making sure it’s exactly perfect… or maybe not perfect, but unique.

In the store, you’ll find very unique, one-of-a-kind items and see how Kyle’s creativity and imagination have made it all happen.

With the unwavering support of friends and family, Kyle has been fortunate enough to turn his artistic vision into a reality. Thanks to the incredible people who have supported Kyle’s journey, he was able to fulfill his dream.

Without small local businesses like Kyle’s Creations, we wouldn’t have such a diverse collection of products available to purchase. Please stop by Kyle’s Colorful Creations, upstairs in the Boomers Building, 5 North Main, Cedar City, Utah. If you can’t visit the store—visit the webpage: kylecreations.com.

Kyle’s journey as a business owner might look different than someone else’s. By setting realistic goals and capitalizing on his strengths, he can share his unique skills with the world through Kyle’s Colorful Creations.