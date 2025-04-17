From Gabrielle Costello, Community Relations & Public Information Officer

Cities to Start a Business in 2025

CEDAR CITY, UT – Cedar City has been recognized as the third-best small city in the United States to start a business, according to WalletHub’s 2025 report published on April 14. WalletHub, a highly credible and trusted personal finance website, publishes rankings for various findings throughout the year and has continually ranked Cedar City in the Top 3 Best Small Cities to Start a Business since 2023.

The personal finance website evaluated over 1,300 small cities in the study across 18 key metrics, divided into three categories: Business Environment, Access to Resources, and Business Costs. According to the report, “Cedar City has one of the highest rates of startups per capita, as well as the fifth-highest growth in the number of small businesses between 2016 and 2022, at nearly 39%. This growth is significant because it shows that the city has the conditions to keep small businesses afloat even during this period of economic difficulty.”

Cities with a population of between 25,000 and 100,000 residents were evaluated in the study and were graded with weighted points to create an average score across all metrics. “In Cedar City and greater Iron County, we are dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and business development,” said Cedar City and Iron County’s Economic Development Director, David Johnson. “We have many great resources and partnerships that offer business owners the support they need, like our Business & Innovation Center, Chamber of Commerce, grant opportunities, and more. This WalletHub recognition highlights our dedication, and we are honored to be ranked in the Top 3.”

Apart from starting a new business, Cedar City continues to attract dozens of large manufacturing companies to expand their operations in recent years due to similar Findings.

WalletHub’s comprehensive analysis aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs identify cities that offer the best opportunities for business success, and Cedar City is proud to be recognized year after year.