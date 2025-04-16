By Jessica Staheli, Central Iron County Water Conservancy District

Cedar City, UT – The Central Iron County Water Conservancy District (District) is making significant strides with its Water Infrastructure Improvement Project (WIIP). The project involves the installation of new waterlines, water storage tanks, and the drilling of new wells, all designed to increase the reliability and resilience of water supplies.

“As we are facing drought, and our water supplies continue to be depleted, it is imperative that we diversify our water supply,” said Paul Monroe General Manager of the District. “The more storage and varied sources, the better prepared we will be from an uncertain water future. The infrastructure improvements that are being installed today will have a lasting effect for generations to come.”

In an effort to diversify and balance the aquifer pumping in Cedar Valley, the District installed a waterline along Iron Springs Road and into water basin #71 in the Escalante Basin. This waterline was constructed through a private-public partnership with Building Zone Industries (BZI), which operates an industrial facility near WECCO. This was the first phase of the District WIIP project, completed during the winter of 2022-2023.

“The biggest benefit to our community with this line is our ability to share infrastructure and partner with Cities (Cedar and Enoch),” said Tyler Melling, Cedar City Councilmen and District Board Member. “In 2023, Cedar City purchased $13M in water rights in Basin 71. Now that the District has a transmission line and soon to be large storage tank, the City will be able to draw its water through shared infrastructure with the District.”

The current phase of the WIIP involves the construction of a 4 million-gallon water storage tank, the largest water tank in Cedar Valley, and a new waterline in the Eight-mile Hills area, near Desert Mound Road and Iron Springs Road. The new storage tank, being built by Phaze Construction, and the waterline, installed by Munford Contracting, will help secure more water storage for the community.

Additionally, the District has recently awarded a contract for the construction of a new water storage tank in the Cedar Highlands. Construction of the Cedar Highlands tank is expected to begin soon and will provide much needed storage for the community, as well as fire protection.

The second phase of the project saw the installation of a water transmission lines along 4000 North (between Lund Highway and 4400 West) and along 6000 North. These improvements have successfully looped the District’s current system, boosting efficiency.

Future phases of the project will include the development of two new wells, one in Basin 71 and another in Cedar Valley, which will further strengthen the District’s ability to meet the growing demand for water in the region.

Funding for this WIIP comes from a combination of funds from the District and grant and loan funds from USDA Rural Development. A total of $19,380,000 of project money for water development and the refinancing of old debt will be invested in the community between 2022 and 2027. The breakdown of the loan is $14,050,000.00 amortized at 40-years with an interest rate of 1.25%. The grant amount is $4,070,000.00 and the District contribution is $1,260,000.00.

“This project is critical for the long-term sustainability of our water resources in Cedar Valley,” said Monroe. “As our population grows and we continue to face challenges such as drought and the State’s Groundwater Management Plan, it’s vital that we take proactive steps to diversify and improve our water infrastructure.”

This ongoing project is crucial as the District works to overcome continuous water challenges, which require careful management of water resources. Despite these challenges, the District is fully committed to providing a reliable water supply for the residents of Cedar Valley through conservation, recharge & reuse, and supply. The District remains dedicated to improving the infrastructure and water resources needed to support Cedar Valley’s growth while ensuring a consistent and dependable water supply for its residents.

For more information on the Water Infrastructure Improvement Project or to stay updated on progress, visit https://cicwcd.org/projects/.