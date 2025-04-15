by Mersadies Reber, THE FELLAS BARBER SHOP

I want to share a story about our barbershop, how it started, how much we love the communities that surround us, and how grateful we are for our barbers, clients & community. We started in 2018, as a small 5 chair shop in Spanish Fork, Utah. We started with hopes of giving more to our clients than the “average” haircut place, we wanted to give an experience with a strong community feel. We have grown into 11 locations across Utah, driven by the ability of giving barbers an opportunity to grow in their careers into leadership roles & even owners! Each one of our shops is owned by a barber that wants the same thing.

We have LOVED being a part of the Cedar City community, it’s a place that has proven regularly how much everyone cares about each other, growing together,

supporting each other, and acting like family. Dallen Whicker, our manager, recently put together an event for Brooklynn (a beautiful little girl battling cancer). We had a raffle that raised $5,000 for this family, as well as $6,500 in goods and services from local businesses, thousands of dollars directly to the family via Venmo and GoFundMe, and Make-a-Wish is granting Brooklynn’s wish to go to Disney World (organized with the help of local Make-a-Wish volunteers/employees)!

We have been so blessed to be a part of a place like Cedar City. Our Manager Dallen, barbers, clients, friends, neighbors, and everyone has been so kind and giving. We hope to be here for many years to come, and to continue growing with this amazing place!