By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

Two men charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl in Cedar City earlier this year have pleaded guilty to multiple felonies as part of separate plea agreements.Michael Edward Hess-Witucki, 23, and Aldric S. Felipe, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday in 5th District Court. The charges stem from the Jan. 17 shooting death of 17-year-old KayLee Dutton, who was killed while driving along Lund Highway with a teenage passenger.

Hess-Witucki pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder and felony discharge of a firearm, admitting he drove the truck that chased down Dutton’s vehicle in the moments leading up to the shooting.

In exchange for his plea, more than a dozen other charges were dropped, including multiple additional counts of felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice. He now faces 15 years to life in prison on the murder charge and 5 years to life on the firearms count. Sentencing is scheduled for July 1.

Felipe, who stayed behind during the shooting, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a restricted person. As part of a plea deal that requires him to testify truthfully against his co-defendants, he will likely avoid prison time, Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson said.

“Felipe was not directly involved,” Dotson said. “We found some of the spent shell casings in his room but he didn’t have anything to do with the murder, which is why he will not go to prison.”

According to charging documents, Dutton and a female friend were driving a red pickup truck the night of the shooting when they were followed for several miles by a dark-colored truck.

The vehicle, registered to Hess-Witucki, ultimately caught up to the girls near Midvalley Road, where 24-year-old Ethan Galloway allegedly fired a dozen shots into their truck from the passenger seat. Dutton was killed at the scene. The passenger survived with injuries.

The shooting sparked an intense overnight investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Surveillance footage, witness accounts, and forensic evidence eventually led detectives to a residence near the defendants’ home, where Hess-Witucki, Galloway, and 22-year-old Matthew Sorber-Petrie were detained outside as deputies served a search warrant. Inside, authorities reportedly found firearms, spent shell casings, and controlled substances.

All four men have been held in Iron County Jail without bail since their arrests on Jan. 18.

According to the affidavits, Hess-Witucki and Galloway both confessed during police interviews. Hess-Witucki admitted he was behind the wheel when he and Galloway pursued the girls’ vehicle. Galloway allegedly confessed to firing the fatal shots. Both said they acted out of a mistaken belief that the girls were stalking them — a claim investigators later determined to be unfounded.

Felipe and Sorber-Petrie were not in the vehicle during the shooting but were accused of helping conceal evidence afterward. Sorber-Petrie also allegedly admitted he allowed the others to take his firearm, knowing they planned to confront the people in the red truck.

Galloway, identified as the suspected shooter, faces 14 charges including murder and multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm. Sorber-Petrie was originally charged with obstruction and weapons possession but now also faces a murder charge. Both are scheduled to appear in court next month.

More than two dozen of Dutton’s family and friends attended Tuesday’s hearings, many wearing clothing with the words “Fly High KayLee” to honor the teen’s memory.

Dotson said the prosecution has worked closely with the family throughout this process.

“They have been so courageous and willing to work with us on these cases,” he said. “Our hearts go out to them and we’re hopeful the closure of these two cases will give them some justice.”