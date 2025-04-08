Finding a Home in Cedar City

For Winston, a pitcher from Moreno Valley, California, the decision to attend SUU was about the family aspect of the program. “When I came on Campus, Don Don and all, the girls showed a great cultural and family environment. That was my biggest selling point.” Winston recalled. “Coach made it feel like it was home away from home. She’s a coach at heart, but she’s also like your mother, making sure that we had everything that we needed to be successful.”

From her first year in 2022, Winston found herself in the circle often, facing tough competition and gradually evolving into a dependable force for the Thunderbirds. Over her four seasons, Winston has appeared in 103 games, pitching 281.0 innings. Despite early struggles as a freshman, she steadily improved each year, lowering her ERA significantly in her senior season.

Winston’s more notable performances this season include a seven-strikeout game against Drake and a shutout victory against a tough power four Oregon State. Her 147 career strikeouts and resilience in the circle have earned her respect as a cornerstone of SUU’s pitching staff.

Coach Don Don Williams on Keimon Winston : “Keimon has been a steadfast leader in the circle for us over the past four years. Her growth, both on and off the field, has been incredible. She has remained committed to our program through the highs and lows, and her loyalty is something I deeply respect. Keimon’s work ethic and resilience have been key to her success, and she has undoubtedly left our program better than she found it. I have watched her evolve into a true cornerstone of our pitching staff, and I couldn’t be prouder of all she’s accomplished.”

Boostedt’s path from Casa Grande, Arizona, was similarly guided by a desire for growth. Drawn by the beautiful campus and opportunities to see the field early, she knew SUU would offer the chance to excel on and off the field. “The coaching staff and, of course, the campus the views here really sold me on SUU. I like the small-town feel of Cedar.” Boostedt said. “Being able to start early was great. It’s pretty rare for a freshman at this level to start. I’ve been a utility, so I played multiple positions from the beginning. I have really enjoyed being versatile here, and I just knew that I would develop best here at SUU.”

Coach Don Don Williams on Amyah Boostedt : “I have so much respect for Amyah and her journey at SUU. Her story of perseverance, especially with her resiliency, is one of the most inspiring I’ve had the privilege to witness. She has remained dedicated to our program and the game, always showing up with a positive attitude and unshakable leadership. Amyah has been a steady presence for us, both on and off the field, and I know her impact will be felt long after she graduates. She has led by example, and her dedication to the program set a remarkable standard for our program.”

A utility player with experience in multiple positions, Boostedt has played in 87 games, tallying 41 career hits, including 13 doubles and four home runs. Her versatility has been invaluable, contributing both offensively and defensively. In 2025, she’s maintained a .349 on-base percentage with 21 hits, 8 RBIs, and a .416 slugging percentage. Her leadership in the dugout and reliable presence in the lineup have cemented her role as a team leader.

Embracing the Journey

The path to senior year has not been without obstacles. Both players have faced challenges that tested their resilience. Boostedt endured a particularly tough junior season, spending much of it on the bench.

“I had never experienced that before, and it was rough,” she admitted. “But instead of being selfish, I decided to grow from it. It lit a fire in me. I worked harder than ever this past summer, and now, as a senior, I’m so proud of how far I’ve come.”

For Winston, patience became her greatest lesson. After battling through the growing pains of early collegiate seasons, she found her stride, culminating in standout performances like her career-high strikeout game against Long Island and her unforgettable shutout victory over Oregon State.

“Competing against top-ranked teams gave me confidence,” Winston said. “Coach Taylor (McQuillan) helped change my mentality. I realized I could face anyone and succeed.”

A Bond That Endures

Though their journeys took different turns, Winston and Boostedt’s relationship has grown stronger with each season. Initially acquaintances navigating the adjustment to college life, they became part each other’s support system.

“We lost teammates to transfers and other opportunities, but we’ve always been each other’s constant,” Boostedt said. “We’ve seen it all together. That’s a bond that won’t break.”

Winston added, “Through the ups and downs, we’ve held each other accountable. Having Amyah alongside me has made the journey that much better.”

Leaving a Legacy

As they prepare to graduate, both seniors hope their stories resonate with future Thunderbirds.

“Trust the process,” Winston advised. “There are going to be hard days, but every moment matters. Celebrate the small victories – yours and your teammates’.”

Boostedt’s words of wisdom reflect the grit and determination that have defined her career.

“Tough it out,” she said. “Be coachable, stay resilient, and remember why you fell in love with the game.”