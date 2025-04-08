CEDAR CITY, UT – April 8, 2025 – Southern Utah University is proud to announce that alumnus Miles Killebrew will deliver the keynote address at the 126th Annual Commencement Ceremony. Killebrew’s remarkable journey from a celebrated student-athlete at SUU to a respected leader in the National Football League (NFL), coupled with his deep commitment to service, promises to inspire the graduating Class of 2025. During the ceremony, Killebrew will also receive an Honorary Doctorate in Public Service from the University.

“We are thrilled to welcome back one of our most accomplished alumni to share his inspiring journey with our graduates and all in attendance,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “Miles embodies the spirit of SUU, demonstrating exceptional dedication and leadership in all his endeavors. His experiences and insights, from his time as a T-Bird to his achievements in the NFL and his impactful community work, will offer invaluable guidance and encouragement to our graduating students.”

Killebrew graduated from SUU in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology. During his time as a Thunderbird, he not only excelled academically but also left an indelible mark on the football program. Killebrew etched his name in T-Birds’ history, amassing over 100 tackles in consecutive seasons and earning All-Big Sky Recognition throughout his four-year college career. His exceptional defensive prowess on the gridiron led to his selection in the annual NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. After five standout seasons with the Lions, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, where he has continued to build his reputation as a formidable player and a respected team leader. He is currently serving as safety and special teams captain, and was named for two consecutive years to the NFL Pro Bowl Games.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Killebrew is deeply committed to giving back through his impactful work with youth initiatives. Among the most civically engaged athletes to be found anywhere, his years in the Motor City were marked by exceptional work in Playworks Michigan, serving low-income schools across Detroit and the state through a variety of support programs. His labors on behalf of youth have continued in his four years in Pennsylvania, as he is much involved in efforts to improve the quality of life and build opportunities for youth. As a team leader, he aids in overseeing the allocation of more than $500,000 in funds from the Steelers players annually.

Killebrew and his wife, Kailah, are the parents of three children.

Members of the community are invited to attend the Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, April 24 beginning at 7 p.m. in the America First Event Center. Seating is available on a first come-first served basis, with doors opening to the Event Center at 5 p.m. To ensure public safety and make entry more efficient for all in attendance, SUU’s clear-bag policy will be enforced at all of the university’s commencement events.