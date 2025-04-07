With spring comes renewal and hope. What brings you hope? Come this Wednesday to the In Jublio Concert at the Heritage Theatre and find out for yourself!

April 9, 2025-7:30 PM (Pre-show at 7:00 PM) Heritage Center Theatre – 105 N. 100 E. Cedar City, Utah.

Sydney Rasmussen is a young talent here in Cedar City, she will be performing Defying Gravity from Wicked in this Seasons of Hope concert. She has won many awards, including the People’s Choice award at Cedar City’s Star Search just a few weeks ago.

In Jubilo would like to introduce you to guest performer Crew Duncan, who will be performing a piano duet with his father, Caleb Duncan.

Crew Duncan is a 4th grader at East Elementary. For the past 6 years he has enjoyed learning and taking piano lessons from his Grandma Duncan and Aunt Brittnie. Crew began participating in solo and duet festivals at the age of 4 and is proud owner of 3 gold cups! He has always had a special knack for collecting things and hopes to add more gold cups to his collection. One of his favorite things about piano is getting to play duets with his cousin and dad. Crew is a natural friend to everyone and finds so much joy in spreading love to others, especially through music.

Jackie Riddle-Jackson is the founder, musical director and conductor of In Jubilo Women’s Chorale. She directs Handel’s Messiah each year. Working with David Jordan, she just finished the Lamb of God musical Cantata by Rob Gardner which was a huge success! This is just a taste of the many, many roles Jackie plays in our community. She has been creating a musical legacy and we are so lucky to have her! Come see her in action at the April 9th Concert at 7pm at the Heritage Center Theatre. Tickets are free and can be obtained by picking them up at the Heritage Theatre, send a Facebook message or emailing them at [email protected].