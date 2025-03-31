By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

Each March, SUU Founders Celebration salutes the rich past and promising future with a variety of events. Starting the week-long of events, the Southern Utah University Mountain Center unveiled a plaque for the recognition and contributors who made the the Mountain Center possible.

Hidden up Cedar Mountain, the Southern Utah University Mountain Center, is located about 4.5 miles from Cedar City, Utah. It is located on a 2,800-acre ranch, the Mountain Center is a 6,000-square-foot log cabin. It is enjoyed by SUU and the community for year-round use.

During “Founders Week” the unveiling of a plaque was held at the Mountain Center. The Plaque read: “Southern Utah University Mountain Center 1943-present. In recognition of those who came before us and their ability to imagine the possibilities of this place. We express our gratitude for their vision, hard work, and dedicated service to the Branch Agriculture College, College of Southern Utah, and Southern Utah State College in making the Mountain Center a resource that is enjoyed by all ages for generations to come.”

With heartfelt thanks to many, including those who led the early efforts to create what we know today: The Kumen Jones Family, The D. Perry Mackleprang Family, Gerald R. Sherratt, President Southern Utah State College, Dr. Phillip Carter, Chair Mountain Center Steering Committee. 1985 Mountain Center Steering Committee members, McRay Cloward, Richard Kennedy, Dale Brinkerhoff, Blair Maxfield, Alan Hamlin, Brad Bennett.

Placed during Founders Week 2025 by family members and the faculty and staff of Southern Utah University. A beautiful commemorative picture of the Mountain Center and the plaque, was presented to each family who donated their mountain property and those who worked so diligently to make it all possible.