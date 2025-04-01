By Brandy Strand, Preservation Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Preservation Utah is seeking public nominations for the 2025 Most Endangered Historic Places List, an annual initiative to identify and advocate for historic sites, buildings, and cultural resources at risk of being lost forever. Released every May during Preservation Month, this list serves as a call to action to rally support, raise awareness, and find preservation solutions before it’s too late.

“We rely on the community to help us identify the places that need urgent advocacy,” said Brandy Strand, Executive Director at Preservation Utah. “Without nominations, we don’t know where to focus our efforts. If there’s a place you love and are worried about losing, now is the time to speak up.”

What Makes a Site Eligible?

Preservation Utah considers a variety of factors when selecting sites for the Most Endangered List, including:

● Historic Significance – Does the site have historical, cultural, or architectural importance?

● Local Support – Are there individuals or groups invested in its preservation?

● Urgency – Is the site at immediate risk due to neglect, development, or natural disaster?

● Potential Solutions – Could preservation efforts realistically save it?

● Representation – Does the site tell an important story from an underrepresented community?

Utahns play a crucial role in shaping the future of preservation efforts across the state by nominating a site. The Most Endangered List has a proven track record of catalyzing restoration projects, generating media attention, and prompting action from local leaders.

How to Nominate a Site

Community members are encouraged to submit nominations via Preservation Utah’s website by Monday, April 14, 2025.