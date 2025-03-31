SALT LAKE CITY (March 27, 2025) – Utah is grappling with varied water conditions. While recent storms have brought the statewide snow water equivalent to 82% of normal peak for the year, southern Utah continues to trend much below normal.

“We are seeing our snow water equivalent decline as the state warms up,” Jonathan Jennings, meteorologist at the Utah Division of Water Resources, said. “We may have peaked for the year. With the warm week we have had, I don’t anticipate our snow water equivalent to make a rebound above what has already melted in the last couple of days.”

The Colorado Basin River Forecast Center models how much water supply is anticipated based on soil moisture and snowpack. With recent storms, current model forecasts are in the 70-90% of average range for more than half the state. Southwestern Utah forecasts are below 30%.

On average, Utah’s reservoir storage is in good condition at 20% above normal levels for this time of year, providing a crucial buffer against expected below normal runoff. Maintaining our reservoirs is essential to our water future.

“We are facing dismal snow water equivalent in southern Utah and are seeing increasing drought conditions in southwest Utah,” Candice Hasenyager, director of the Utah Division of Water Resources, said. “Reservoir storage will help this year. Let’s conserve this summer and keep water in our reservoirs.”

In Utah, about 95% of our water supply comes from snowpack. Reservoir storage helps us preserve that water for use in dry summer months and drought years. To encourage water conservation among Utahns, the Department of Natural Resources continues to promote initiatives such as the Agricultural Water Optimization Program for farmers and SlowtheFlow.org for residents. These programs aim to educate and incentivize water-saving practices, ensuring Utahns become more drought-resilient and prepare for future conditions. Many indoor water-saving tips are available on the Slow the Flow website.