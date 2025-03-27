Sponsored by Gold River Gallery, For Iron County Today

Travis knew he wanted to be an artist at a young age when he was mentored by his uncle and artist Jeffrey H. Craven. While attending school in Provo Utah at BYU, Travis started working at Allman- Ricks frame company, where he learned to be a master frame maker. He has added his vision and 28 years more experience which brings us to 2025.

We moved to Cedar City with 3 children to buy a home and raise our family. In Cedar City, Travis started making his own frames for his artwork, which gradually started gaining attention from fellow artists that would later inquire about his frames. During that time, we had a souvenir magnet company called “Sea Star”. We would make unique custom magnets for hotels in Guam to sell to tourists. The magnet business came to an end in 2001 with the attack on the Twin Towers partnered with earthquakes in Guam that affected our buyers.

Right before the 9-11 attack we had taken out a loan to build a 3-car garage workshop on our property which was planned originally to be a magnet making shop but quickly turned into a frame shop.

While we were finishing building our workshop, Travis sold 2 large paintings at the Meyer Gallery to the Glen Wild Golf Club in Park City. At the artist reception, Travis met Ryan Skidmore a wildlife artist. Ryan liked Travis’s frames and soon placed an order. Eventually G. Russel Case saw Travis’s frames in a gallery and started placing orders also. By word of mouth, Travis started framing for Jeffrey Craven, Bart Walker, Kelly Donovan and many other artists/friends. The word kept spreading, and he ended up doing frames for associates of galleries who referred him to even more people. Gold River Gallery now serves clients in over 35 states and has done so for over 15 years. The framing business was an opportune way to support the dream of being an artist and eventually having his own art gallery.

The name Gold River came about when Travis envisioned a river of gold flowing through his hands and onto frames in the form of Gold Leaf. Gallery was added because owning an art gallery has always been his dream. Travis’s brain thinks everything art and business. He is also an avid photographer and uses his over one million photos as reference for his paintings.

Through framing for many artists, Travis has cultivated relationships that have made it possible to have the exceptional art we feature at Gold River Gallery today.

The entire operation is proudly family owned and every product we offer is made in the USA: Travis and his four sons handmake the frames from start to finish, while his daughter and daughter in law manage the gallery. His wife Kathryn, who makes everything possible, is the heart of the gallery. And the talented artists that are featured such as G. Russell Case, Charles Muench, Josh Elliott, Ryan Skidmore, Spike Ress, Roland Lee, Kimberly Beck, Jeffrey Craven, Ron Rencher, Travis Humphreys himself, and many more, complete the picture of this remarkable endeavor. Many new artists are coming as well as events and educational opportunities.

Being a Family-Owned art gallery sets us apart because we have a greater level of personal commitment to our clients. We carry a deep sense of pride in everything we do, and are passionate about preserving artistic traditions, and values, passing them down through generations. With over 30 years in business, we are heavily connected in the world of art, and can offer you expert advice when it comes to collecting, appraising and conserving your collected art.

