Southern Utah University proudly announces that Lee Byers and Terri Hartley will be honored with Distinguished Service Awards, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the university and the surrounding community.

The awards will be presented during the Founders Banquet on Friday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Gilbert Great Hall, Hunter Alumni Center, as part of the University’s annual Founders Week celebrations.

Lee Byers

Lee Byers, a longtime fixture at SUU, has left an indelible mark on the University’s media landscape. Growing up in Michigan, Byers’ journey eventually led him to SUU in 1994, where he managed SUTV, the University’s award-winning cable station. Prior to his time at SUU, Byers was a valued member of the KUTV family for over a decade, where he honed his skills as a director and producer.

In addition to managing SUTV, Byers taught classes and mentored countless students. His work on documentaries, athletic events, and various video projects significantly benefited the University. Many students gained invaluable experience working as crew members under his guidance. Byers retired from SUU at the close of 2024, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and mentorship. He and his wife Luene are proud parents of three and grandparents of five.

Terri Hartley

Terri Hartley, a respected figure in Cedar City, has made significant contributions to the community and SUU. A graduate of SUU in the 1980s with a degree in accounting, Hartley enjoyed a long and successful career in banking, rising to the position of vice president and principal relationship manager at First Security Bank and later Wells Fargo. Throughout her career, she maintained strong relationships with SUU, providing exceptional service and advising to the University and its students.

Hartley’s commitment to public service is evident in her extensive involvement in civic roles. She served two terms on the Cedar City Council and participated in numerous committees and boards. She also served as president of the local Chamber of Commerce and has been involved in various community initiatives, including leading the American Cancer Society Relay For Life, serving on the airport board, and contributing to the Utah Summer Games Board of Commissioners, the National Advisory Board to the SUU president, and the Central Iron County Water Conservancy District.

Hartley and her husband Wayne, a 1986 SUU graduate, have four children, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

The Founders Banquet, where Byers and Hartley will be honored, is a key event during Founders Week, celebrating the University’s rich history and the individuals who have contributed to its success.