From Madison McMicken, Office of the Attorney General

The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) and Office of the Utah Attorney General (OAG) are issuing a consumer alert regarding the recent bankruptcy filing by 23andMe, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company. Utah residents should be aware of their rights and the protections afforded to their genetic data under the Utah Consumer Privacy Act (UCPA) and the Genetic Information Privacy Act (GIPA).

23andMe utilizes saliva samples to provide consumers with reports on their ancestry and genetic predispositions. The company said in a press release, “There are no changes to the way the Company stores, manages, or protects customer data.”

Since this data is incredibly personal and sensitive, it’s important to understand your rights under Utah’s privacy laws, including how to delete your genetic data from 23andMe.

Your Rights Under the UCPA and GIPA Include:

Right to Rescind Access:

As a consumer, you have the right to request 23andMe to delete your account and genetic data. In light of the company’s financial difficulties and the potential risks to your sensitive information, you may want to consider this. Right to Request Data Destruction:

You can also request the destruction of your genetic sample. If you previously submitted a test sample to 23andMe and wish to ensure that it is no longer stored or used, you have the right to make this request. Right to Delete Your Account:

You can delete your 23andMe account directly from your Account Settings page. Once submitted, this request should be followed with a confirmation email to the email address linked to your account. Upon your account’s deletion, 23andMe will automatically opt you out of Research and discard your sample.

How to Take Action and Protect Your Genetic Data

If you wish to rescind access to your genetic information and request the destruction of your test sample, follow these steps:

How to delete genetic data from 23andMe

Sign in to your 23andMe account at www.23andme.com . Navigate to your profile’s “ Settings” section. Scroll down to the “23andMe Data” section at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to the “23andMe Data” heading. If you would like to keep a copy of your genetic data, download your data before continuing. Locate the delete data option. Select “Permanently Delete Data”. Check your email for a confirmation link and follow it to complete the deletion process.

How to destroy your 23andMe Test Sample

If you previously chose to allow 23andMe to store your saliva sample and DNA but would now like to opt-out, you can update your settings by going to “Preferences” on your account page.

To Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used for Research:

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page under “Research and Product Consents.”

The Utah Consumer Privacy Act Serves to Protect Utahns

The UCPA provides Utah consumers with several essential rights concerning their personal data. You have the right to confirm whether a business is processing your personal data. If a business is processing your data, you have the right to access that data and request it be deleted. You can also obtain a copy of the data you previously provided to the business.

Another critical right that Utah consumers have is the right to opt out of companies selling their data and from the use of their personal data for targeted advertising.

Please visit the Utah Division of Consumer Protection website for more information on your rights under the UCPA and GIPA, guidance in managing your data, or to file a complaint.