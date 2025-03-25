From Colby Walker, Office of Senator Mike Lee

WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) today introduced the Restraining Judicial Insurrectionists Act of 2025, which establishes a three-judge panel to swiftly review injunctions or declaratory relief against the President of the United States and the Executive Branch, with quick appeal to the Supreme Court. This legislation comes in the wake of several decisions by district court judges usurping the role of the Chief Executive from President Donald Trump and attempting to thwart the will of the American people who elected him.

“America’s government cannot function if the legitimate orders of our Commander in Chief can be overridden at the whim of a single district court judge,” said Senator Lee. “They have presumed to run the military, the civil service, foreign aid, and HR departments across the Executive Branch—blatantly unconstitutional overreach. This legislation will create a judicial panel to expedite Supreme Court review of these blanket injunctions, preventing unelected radicals in robes from sabotaging the separation of powers.”

BACKGROUND ON THE RESTRAINING JUDICIAL INSURRECTIONISTS ACT OF 2025

The bill amends 28 USC 2284 to state that any action commenced against the executive seeking injunctive or declaratory relief against the Executive will go to a three-judge district court.

Next, it requires that upon filing any covered action, the district judge who received the complaint and/or motion for preliminary injunction will refer the matter to the Chief Justice. The Chief Justice will then be required to select three judges in active service to preside over the case.

Additionally, the bill requires that a majority of the judges must agree to issue any form of relief, preliminary or permanent.

Finally, because this is a three-judge district court, all orders are directly appealable to the Supreme Court without discretion—so they must take up the case.

You can read the bill text HERE.