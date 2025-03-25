Head Coach Tracy Mason said “I am so proud of these three and the hard work they put in all season long, on and off the court. Being a student-athlete is hard, and this is just further proof of the type of people that they are. I have no doubt that they will all be successful in their lives.”

Lexi Bull spent one season with the Thunderbirds and was impactful all season. Bull led the team in rebounding, at nearly seven per game, and scored five points per contest.

Jaeden Brown played in 28 games for SUU and recorded a team-high 28 blocks on the year. Brown averaged 5.5 points and five rebounds per game.

This is the second year in a row that the College Sports Communicators will recognize Samantha Johnston as an All-Academic Honoree. Johnston leaves a massive legacy within Southern Utah, including being in the top 10 all-time in blocks and assists and leading the Thunderbirds in career three-pointers made.

These three student-athletes are more than deserving of this recognition and have left a lasting impact on the Southern Utah Community and Women’s Basketball program.

The 2024-25 Academic All-District® Women’s Basketball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes women’s basketball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.