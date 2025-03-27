CEDAR CITY, UT March 26, 2025 – Southwest Educational Development Center (SEDC) successfully hosted its seventh annual Regional Spelling Bee on March 25, 2025. The competition, held in the Auditorium of Canyon View Middle School in Cedar City, Utah, brought together 18 talented students from the school districts of Beaver, Iron, Kane, Millard, and Washington counties, as well as spellers from Valley Academy Charter School. Students in grades 3 through 8 were eligible to compete.

The event provided a platform for students to showcase their spelling proficiency and academic dedication. Participants engaged in multiple rounds of competition, demonstrating their knowledge of vocabulary and orthography.

The first-place winner of the 2025 SEDC Regional Spelling Bee was Jenessi Sawyer, a 4th-grader representing South Elementary within Iron School District. Ms. Sawyer correctly spelled the word “tenacious” in the final round to secure the championship.

The runner-up position was awarded to Hayes Holyoak from Delta Middle School in Millard School District. Mr. Holyoak reached the final stages of the competition, ultimately misspelling the word “pittance.”

Following the initial rounds, a spell-off involving four participants was conducted to determine the third-place winner. Eileen Burrows, also from Delta Middle School in Millard School District, successfully spelled “wherewithal” to achieve third place.

All 18 participating spellers received a medal and a certificate of participation in recognition of their efforts. The top three spellers, Jenessi Sawyer, Hayes Holyoak, and Eileen Burrows, were each presented with a trophy.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Lance Hatch, the Superintendent of Iron County School District, the hosting district. SEDC also extends its sincere gratitude to Jeralyn Shaw, the principal of Canyon View Middle School, for generously hosting the Regional Spelling Bee.

SEDC remains committed to supporting educational opportunities and recognizing student achievement within southwest Utah. The annual Regional Spelling Bee serves as an important event in fostering academic engagement among young learners.

Congratulations to Jenessi Sawyer, Hayes Holyoak, and Eileen Burrows on their achievements, as well as to all students who participated in the 2025 SEDC Regional Spelling Bee representing Beaver, Iron, Kane, Millard, and Washington County School Districts, and Valley Academy Charter School.

Photo Caption in order from left to right: