Intermountain Cedar City Hospital hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the expansion of the hospital’s emergency department that will increase access to emergency medicine and enhance care for the growing Southwest Utah community.

The new emergency department will add more emergency rooms, including those dedicated to behavioral health needs.

“We are looking forward to this major milestone for Intermountain Cedar City Hospital and our community as we continue to focus on the growing health needs for this area,” said Jamison Robinett, president of Intermountain Cedar City Hospital. “This is our first major expansion since 2006, and we are excited to expand emergency access for the Southwest Utah community.”

Intermountain Cedar City Hospital’s emergency department treated more than 20,000 patients in 2024. As the Southern Utah community continues to grow, this 5,000-square foot expansion is a needed addition, addressing the growing needs of the community and the millions of tourists and outdoor enthusiasts who visit nearby national parks and outdoor recreational areas.

“Today’s expansion is more than just bricks and mortar. It represents something far greater — it represents a commitment to the health, safety, and well-being of every single person in Iron County and beyond,” said Darin Adams, chief of the Cedar City Police Department.

“Whether it’s responding to a serious accident, assisting a victim of violence, bringing in someone experiencing a medical crisis, or obtaining a medical clearance — our first responders rely on this hospital. They know that when seconds count, Intermountain Cedar City Hospital delivers,” said Adams.

This is the first major expansion for Intermountain Cedar City Hospital since 2006 and is part of the hospital’s commitment to provide healthcare close to home for area residents.

As part of the expansion, the emergency department will add nine new rooms, including three additional behavioral rooms, another trauma room, a room with bariatric capabilities, and additional exam rooms.

“We’re seeing increased volumes and increased sickness in our hospital, and these additional rooms will allow us to more comfortably care for these patients,” said Robinett.

Intermountain Health caregivers attended the event, alongside community members.

Construction has already begun, and the expansion is expected to be completed in early 2026 by Jacobsen Construction.