At approximately 8 p.m. on March 19, Iron County dispatch received a call from one of the snowmobilers who reported that his machine was stuck and his two friends had left to get help. He told authorities he was cold and not prepared for the elements.

Iron County Search and Rescue’s snow team responded, and four members began searching the area off State Route 14. The caller and one of his friends were located together. Both were cold but not in immediate danger, according to Iron County Sheriff Lt. Shawn Peterson.

“The third individual had left the group to go back to the truck and get help because they couldn’t get the snowmobile unstuck,” said Lt. Shawn Peterson with the Iron County Sheriff’s Office. “He ended up getting turned around in the snow and was missing when our team arrived.”

A third man had attempted to return to their truck to get help but became disoriented in the snow and was missing when rescuers arrived. After an extensive search, he was located approximately one mile from the other two. He was suffering from hypothermia and required emergency medical care.

Rescuers transported him in a tracked vehicle to a staging area, where an ambulance was waiting. He was then taken to Cedar City Hospital and admitted for treatment.

The men had reportedly been snowmobiling from SR-14 to Brian Head to get pizza when they got stuck. Peterson said they were stranded for approximately four hours before help arrived.

“The temperature was down to 13 degrees by the time the rescue wrapped up,” he said.

All three men survived, with only one requiring hospitalization.

Peterson said the incident is one of several recent callouts for Search and Rescue volunteers, who have faced a busy season responding to emergencies in difficult winter conditions.

“They’re constantly being called out — especially this time of year with the weather and the runaways from local group homes,” he said. “They’re volunteers, but they give their time, energy, and personal resources to respond whenever they’re needed.”