A Cedar City woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly writing unauthorized business checks to her husband and depositing them into the couple’s joint bank account.

Carolyn Rae Orton, 53, was arrested March 14 and booked into the Iron County Jail on suspicion of 10 counts of theft of more than $5,000, each a second-degree felony. She was released later that evening after posting $10,000 bail.

According to court documents filed in 5th District Court in support of the arrest, the investigation began when the Cedar City Police Department received a report from a local business about large sums of money missing from its account. The business name is not listed in the affidavit.

The company’s owner told police that Orton, the business’s financial manager, had issued multiple checks without authorization, all made out to her husband, Mark Orton. A review of the account revealed 13 such checks totaling more than $165,000. The checks had reportedly been cashed at State Bank of Southern Utah between December 2022 and March 2024.

In each case, the checks were deposited into the couple’s joint personal account. Detectives wrote in the affidavit that the company owner confirmed there were no legitimate reasons for the payments and that none had been approved.

Police obtained copies of the checks in question, along with bank documentation showing the deposits into the Ortons’ account. Each check reportedly ranged from $6,000 to nearly $15,000.

When interviewed by investigators, Orton was read her Miranda rights and agreed to speak.

“She admitted to being in trouble and admitted to creating the checks, forging her husband’s name and depositing it in their personal account,” the affidavit states.

A search of Utah court records shows no prior criminal history for Orton.

The investigation remains active, and police noted that further charges are expected as they continue reviewing financial records tied to the case.

If convicted on all charges, Orton could face up to 15 years in prison for each count.