Ellie Cacciola starts the meet off strong with a 9.850 on vault.#OneFamilyOneFight ⚡️ #TBirdNation ⚡️ #RaiseTheHammer pic.twitter.com/vEqLd2E7Rr

— SUU Gymnastics (@SUUGym) March 22, 2025

Second rotation – uneven bars

Southern Utah moved to uneven bars next, recording a 49.225 score. Randolph and Bella Neff each totaled scores of 9.875, and Hampton was next with a 9.800. Maria Ferguson (9.750) and Christensen (9.875) followed, and Kendall McGuire rounded out the rotation with a 9.800.

Third rotation – balance beam

The Flippin’ Birds were then on to the balance beam, recording a 49.075 score. Randolph began with a 9.800, which Christensen followed with a 9.750, and Elliot Bringhurst with a 9.800. Following an uncharacteristic fall from Cacciola (9.400), SUU rebounded with scores of 9.850 and 9.875 from Rylee Miller and Ferguson heading into the final event.

Final rotation – floor exercise

Southern Utah ended the meet on floor exercise, scoring a 49.325. Hampton (9.875) and Alyssa Fernandez (9.775) started the final rotation before Christensen recorded a meet-high 9.925. Randolph immediately matched Christensen’s 9.925, before Cacciola (9.825) and Taylor Gull (9.625) rounded out the floor team’s scoring, securing the final rotation comeback win for the Flippin’ Birds.

Once the final scores were totaled, the Thunderbirds notched a 196.625 to claim a third consecutive conference championship trophy.

“That was a great meet. UC Davis pushed us the entire way,” SUU head coach Scotty Bauman said.

“I am so proud of the girls and how they fought through everything. What a great group of ladies and an absolute dream to coach them. Kudos to Davis, they brought it today and pushed our team,” he added.

Flippin’ Birds dominate conference awards

SUU gymnasts and staff swept the end-of-season MPSF awards announced earlier this week, highlighted by Niya Randolph repeating as MPSF Gymnast of the Year.

Mia Hampton was named the MPSF Freshman of the Year, and Ellie Cacciola received MPSF Specialist of the Year honors. Head coach Scotty Bauman was named the MPSF Head Coach of the Year, while Jamie Wysong and Jeff Richards took home the MPSF Assistant Coaches of the Year accolade.

Southern Utah also totaled 11 First Team All-MPSF honors and seven Second Team selections.

First-team selections included Cacciola (vault, beam, floor), Mackenzie Kelly (vault), Rylee Miller (beam), Hampton (floor), Randolph (bars, all-around), Maria Ferguson (bars), and Christensen (bars, all-around).

The seven second-team honorees were Randolph (floor, beam, vault), Taylor Gull (floor), Christensen (vault), Bella Neff (bars), and Trista Goodman (bars).

Up next

Southern Utah will now wait to find out its NCAA Regionals destination. The 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Selection Show will air on ESPNU on Monday, March 24, at 10 a.m. MT.

The T-birds will participate in regional competition for the 12th straight season (2013-19, 2021-25) from April 2-6.

Caption: Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics.