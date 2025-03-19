Utahns are invited to celebrate Red Cross Month by donating blood, volunteering, and supporting the 11th annual Red Cross Giving Day on March 26, helping to fund vital relief efforts and programs.

From Keith Paul, American Red Cross

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has officially declared March as American Red Cross Month in the state, joining a nationwide effort to honor the vital work of Red Cross volunteers who support their neighbors during times of crisis.

This declaration highlights the strong partnership between Utahns and the American Red Cross of Utah, emphasizing a shared commitment to building a resilient community prepared for emergencies. “In Utah, we deeply appreciate the Red Cross volunteers who consistently step up during emergencies to help their neighbors,” Gov. Cox said. “We are truly thankful for the Red Cross’s efforts throughout the state.”

Red Cross Month has been celebrated since 1943, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national proclamation recognizing those who give back through the American Red Cross. Every president since has continued this tradition. “When disasters strike, our volunteers respond, providing critical support to families and neighbors when it’s needed most,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “With home fires and disasters becoming more frequent, the contributions of these local heroes are more important than ever.”

Call for Blood Donations During Red Cross Month

Severe winter storms across the U.S. this year have led to more than 1,000 canceled blood drives, resulting in over 30,000 uncollected blood donations. As the nation’s blood supply faces mounting challenges, the Red Cross of Utah is urging residents to donate blood during Red Cross Month to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients in need.

Donors can schedule appointments through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If immediate appointments are unavailable, donors are encouraged to schedule for the near future to help stabilize the blood supply. To improve access to health care, the Red Cross of Utah is offering free A1C tests for blood donors throughout March. This valuable screening tool helps identify diabetes and prediabetes at no cost. Additionally, those who come to give in March will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/March for more details.

Mark Your Calendar for Red Cross Giving Day on March 26

The 11th annual Red Cross Giving Day will take place on March 26. The community is encouraged to donate, as contributions help provide essentials such as shelter, meals, relief supplies, healthcare, emotional support and financial assistance to those affected by disasters. Learn more at redcross.org/givingday.

Beyond disaster response, the Red Cross equips communities with lifesaving CPR, first aid, and preparedness training, helping to build stronger and more resilient neighborhoods. Red Cross also supports veterans and military families by offering emergency communication services, financial assistance, and vital resources during deployments and homecomings.

How to Get Involved

Make a meaningful impact by joining the Red Cross team. Volunteers are trained to provide relief for local emergencies like house fires and to assist with large-scale disasters such as wildfires and hurricanes across the country. Opportunities are available to match a variety of interests, from on-the-ground response roles to remote support opportunities. Explore meaningful ways to get involved at redcross.org/volunteer.