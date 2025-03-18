By Marlo Ihler, Utah Shakespeare Festival

Last fall the Utah Shakespeare Festival announced an exciting project called “Extreme Makeover––Windsor Court Edition” where the Cedar City community was invited to adopt a living space or two at the Festival’s Windsor Court apartments and help improve the aging facility. Participants were given guidelines to help freshen up, redecorate, or renovate their chosen apartment before they are needed to house the Festival’s seasonal company, coming later this spring.

Festival Company Manager Karin Edwards and Assistant Company Manager Bailey Rodriguez created the idea alongside the Cedar City Chamber of Commerce and have been in charge of the project. They have contributed countless hours to the project, including arranging and collecting donations from businesses and organizations, reaching out to volunteers, setting up Festival staff work days, and so much more.

Located on the Festival grounds, the Windsor Court apartments consist of 35 units on the corner of 100 West and Shakespeare Lane, all in various states of comfort. Nine units are part of the makeover project this go-around. Additionally, six other apartments are receiving attention by the Festival’s facilities department who make improvements on an annual basis. Other units received improvements in recent years. The plan is to make sure that all 35 have been touched in at least the last three years.

There has been a wonderful response to this project by the community. Businesses and groups that are sponsoring improvements in at least one unit include Habitat for Humanity/ReStore, Cedar City Chamber of Commerce, Cedar Valley Roofing, Visit Cedar City-Brian Head Tourism Bureau, Potter & Son’s Floor Store, as well as individual members of the Festival staff. These participants have been hard at work with designs for their apartments, most of whom have chosen specific decorative themes. As Extreme Makeover participants, they will compete for fun awards to celebrate their work and creativity.

There have also been many businesses who have stepped up to provide generous support through donations and contributions.

American Pacific Corporation president Kris Griffith donated $5,000 to assist with the refurbishment. ReStore donated $50 worth of store credit to each team. Kustom Kontainers donated a 40-foot shipping container in which supplies and donations have been stored onsite. BZI donated welding materials that Festival Production Manager Richard Girtain is using to improve the stairs. Legacy Flooring, Pioneer Flooring, and Millcreek Flooring in St. George donated various types of flooring that participants are welcome to choose from and use. ACE Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, and The Mattress Store donated essentials. Sherwin-Williams and Jones Paint and Glass donated lots and lots of paint. FRDM Turf is hoping to help make improvements to the grounds around the apartments.

Other organizations that have been involved in various ways include the Guild of the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Ye Olde Catholic Thrift Shoppe, and JustServe volunteers. Visit Cedar City has offered to donate beautiful photos of our area for decor.

If you’re still interested in assisting with this project, monetary donations help immensely. Or there are lots of smaller projects that volunteers can help complete even if you only have short periods of time. The competition part of the Extreme Makeover may have ended March 7, but there is still plenty of work to do beyond that before the seasonal company arrives.

“This project is more than just improving these living spaces,” says Edwards. “It has once again shown me how amazing this community is in working together; contributing time, resources, and skills to help others; and building meaningful bonds with others in our town.”

For more information about this project contact Edwards or Rodriguez at [email protected].