From Brad Gillman, Intermountain Health

Four Intermountain Health Hospitals have been named Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals for 2025, according to a new national study by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Intermountain Cedar City Hospital, Intermountain Park City Hospital, Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital, and Intermountain Sevier Valley Hospital all made this year’s list.

“Cedar City Hospital remains committed to being one of the top 100 rural and community hospitals in the nation,” said Jamison Robinett, president of Intermountain Cedar City Hospital. “Our caregivers, leaders, and provider partners are deeply committed to providing excellent patient care and helping those we serve live the healthiest lives possible. We are honored to be named as one of the 2025 top performing community hospitals.”

Thanks to telehealth and other innovations, Intermountain continues to bring expert care to rural communities. Several specialty health services are now available at these rural facilities, so patients don’t have to travel long distances to get the care they need.

Telehealth services and virtual care has been especially helpful when treating cancer patients who can have virtual appointments with experts far away. These innovations have also helped emergency room doctors respond faster in critical situations because they have access to experts who can guide treatment faster.

“The Top 100 award program elevates the very best performers and helps create a roadmap for those seeking to improve financial and operational performance while continuing to care for the communities they serve,” said Michael Topchik, executive director of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This is our 10th year honoring the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate these milestones with this year’s winners.”

The annual study is meant to highlight rural and community hospitals that can serve as an example to other hospitals seeking to improve healthcare in the communities they serve. Chartis uses publicly available data, along with their own system and metrics, to measure the performance of hospitals.