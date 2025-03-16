By Spencer Rodak, Stadium Sportzz

ABILENE, Texas – Traveling for its first WAC road series of the season, the Southern Utah softball team suffered a three-game weekend sweep at Abilene Christian.

Below are recaps of all three games, beginning with Friday’s doubleheader.

Game 1 – Friday

Friday’s first game would be a preview of the weekend series, as SUU struggled to record hits or runs.

Abilene Christian would get the scoring started, knocking in four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead.

ACU added two more runs to make it 6-0 in the fourth inning, and the T-birds were never able to find an answer.

The Wildcats secured the shutout win, ultimately no-hitting SUU in the process.

Game 2 – Friday (DH)

Game two of the series featured Southern Utah outhitting the home team, but still unable to score a run.

Despite seven hits to just five for ACU, the Wildcats scratched across the lone run of the game in the second inning for the 1-0 win.

Emily Delgado (3-3) pitched a solid game in the circle for SUU, allowing just five hits and one earned run in six innings.

Arianna Ramirez led the T-birds at the plate, recording two hits in three at-bats.

Game 3 – Saturday

The scoring struggles continued in the series finale on Saturday, as the T-birds once again collected more hits (9-4) but scored just one run in a 2-1 defeat.

Abilene Christian took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third thanks to a 2-run RBI double, and it was ultimately enough to secure the sweep.

SUU would score its lone run of the series in the seventh inning but couldn’t manage any more, falling 2-1.

Michaella Salvatierra recorded three hits at the plate for the Thunderbirds, while Ariyana Miranda recorded the lone RBI while notching a hit and walk.

Emily Delgado (3-4) once again threw a solid outing, allowing just four hits and two runs (one earned) in the loss.

The T-birds are currently on a four-game skid following the sweep.

Up next

Southern Utah (7-18, 2-4 WAC) returns to Cedar City for a three-game series with Cal Baptist from Friday, March 21-Saturday, March 22.

The T-birds and Lancers will play two games on Friday, with first pitch times slated for 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. MT. The series finale will be played on Saturday at 12 p.m. MT.

Each game of the series can be seen on ESPN+.

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics.