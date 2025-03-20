by Shauna Lund, IRON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Nearly every day, more than 350 students in Iron County start the school day without the vital resources they need to be successful. Basic unmet needs such as food, hygiene, one-on-one academic support and personal guidance become barriers to their learning.

To help fill those needs, Iron County School District will open its first teen center with a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m.,Wednesday, March 19. The teen center was funded, in part, by a grant from the State of Utah.

The center is located in a stand-alone building west of Cedar High School at 702 S. 300 West, Cedar City. The center will be open on weekdays when school is in session from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be staffed by two aides.

Students from ICSD’s two middle schools and five high schools can utilize the center for access to a shower, laundry facility, quiet place to study and adult support. These basic necessities help students gain confidence to better engage in class and with their peers. No longer will they worry about fitting in and can turn their focus to learning.

Donated hygiene supplies are available for each student using the center and as requested. These small donations allow students to feel refreshed and maintain their self-respect. Imagine sitting in a classroom feeling everyone is judging your lack of basic hygiene necessities.

For some students, school is also their most reliable place to access food. The stress of hunger on weeknights and weekends prevents students from being focused and engaged in learning. The Teen Center building also houses a school food pantry utilized for the past several years by families with students in ICSD schools. Teens using the center can now also access this food for use on weeknights and weekends.

“We hope this teen center will become a place where students in need will feel safe and comfortable,” Superintendent Dr. Lance Hatch said. “We are thankful for the many who have made this center a possibility. Working together, we can help students have their basic needs met.”